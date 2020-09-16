No Comments

Ford Offers Remote Vehicle Setup for New Mustang Mach-E

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Anticipation has been building for the new Ford Mustang Mach-E, which is set to arrive at dealerships later this year. Now, to add to this excitement, Ford has announced a new Remote Vehicle Setup feature for this all-electric Mustang.

A look at Remote Vehicle Setup

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD

Remote Vehicle Setup makes it easier to personalize your driving experience. By using this feature on the Ford Owner Web or FordPass App, you can select navigation destinations, find charging stations, make commute schedules, and adjust the temperature settings of the 2021 Mustang Mach-E from any location. You can then transfer your configurations from the cloud to your SUV by utilizing the smartphone app.

The interior of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Even before picking up the new Mustang Mach-E from your Ford dealership, you can create a driver profile with Remote Vehicle Setup. Once you collect the SUV, you can then use your smartphone to send personalized settings to the SUV. This means you can hit the road right away and spend less time setting up the SUV.

Throughout your years of vehicle ownership, you can continue to manage settings in the FordPass App as well as in the vehicle’s SYNC 4A infotainment system. Remote Vehicle Setup will also receive advanced over-the-air updates to improve and add new features over time. One upcoming update is the ability to personalize radio presets before ever stepping foot inside the Mustang Mach-E.

Although the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E won’t arrive at dealerships for several weeks, you can now place an order for the all-electric SUV and create a profile with Remote Vehicle Setup to be ready when the SUV is released.