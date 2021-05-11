No Comments

Ford Prices All-Electric 2022 E-Transit, Opens Registrations

Ford opens up order banks for the new 2022 E-Transit in July

Photo: Ford

This July, Ford will open up the order banks for the all-new, all-electric 2022 E-Transit. To get fleet owners and operators all good and jazzed up, the automaker opened up a registration site and revealed how much the electric van will cost.

Ford’s EV Push is Underway: All-new Mustang Mach-E delivers an EPA-estimated 300-mile range

The 2022 Ford E-Transit will start at a targeted MSRP of $43,295 for cutaways and top out at $52,690 for the high-roof extended-wheelbase model. Ford had originally targeted $45,000 as the starting MSRP. This doesn’t include the $7,500 max federal tax incentive.

Ford’s also promising long-haul savings with the E-Transit, saying that maintenance should cost about 40 percent less than Transit vans powered by an internal combustion engine over the course of the first eight years or 100,000 miles. With targeted range up to 126 miles on a full charge for low-roof cargo vans and “more announcements in the future on additional derivatives that offer more capability and range,” the E-Transit should also offer up significant savings in fuel costs. Ford notes that 30 million miles of telematics data shows most commercial vans drive an average of 74 miles per day.

Fleet customers showing early interest in 2022 Ford E-Transit

Ford says that 450 commercial customers have already expressed interest in the 2022 E-Transit, with about 40 percent preferring the high-roof model. To stoke that interest and generate more, the automaker opened up registrations to receive more information leading up to orders kicking off in July. You can now sign up for updates at fleet.ford.com.

“We’ve had so much interest early on, we wanted to open this registration site to serve customers with a build mix for their needs across all van body styles,” said Ted Cannis, general manager, North American commercial business. “Some customers want high-roof vans to maximize internal cargo space, while others need to install bodies on cutaways and chassis cabs. Customers will have an all-electric solution — from box truck delivery to parking structure-friendly utility service vans and everything in between.”

To ensure the utmost in customer confidence, Ford also says that the E-Transit will be backed by 645 Ford Commercial Vehicle Center dealers nationwide. Ninety percent of that total is currently certified to perform work on electric vehicles.

Ford has been America’s bestselling commercial van brand for 42 years and counting, and the 2022 E-Transit launching later this year should provide spark enough to secure a 43rd. Ford will build the E-Transit at Kansas City Assembly Plant.

Ford’s Long Legacy of Excellence: F-Series is America’s bestselling truck for 44 years running