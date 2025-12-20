Ford Recalls Nearly 273,000 Vehicles Over Software Flaw That Prevents Proper Parking

The recall covers three major Ford models across multiple production years, including the all-electric F-150 Lightning, the Mustang Mach-E, and the compact Maverick pickup. While the defect can lead to a serious safety hazard, the solution involves only a simple software update, which Ford plans to roll out over the air or at its dealerships, free of charge.

This action marks Ford’s 145th recall in 2025, adding to a growing list of quality control issues for the company as it expands its electric and hybrid vehicle lines.

Integrated Park Module May Fail To Engage

According to the NHTSA notice, the issue stems from the integrated parking module, which may fail to lock the vehicle in park when drivers shift into that gear. If the module does not engage, the vehicle may roll away unexpectedly, increasing the risk of a crash.

The malfunction does not produce immediate signs for the driver. A warning light will illuminate if the park module fails to engage, but this occurs three seconds after the gear is shifted—delaying the alert and potentially going unnoticed. The vehicles affected by this condition include:

2022–2026 F-150 Lightning BEV

2024–2026 Mustang Mach-E

2025–2026 Maverick

The software controlling the module is at fault—not the physical hardware—so the repair does not require part replacements.

Ford is recalling 273k vehicles over a rollaway risk due to an integrated park module that may not lock into the park position when the driver shifts into park.https://t.co/Iznosil8Xo#ford #recall — Ford Authority (@FordAuthority) December 19, 2025

Ford To Notify Owners And Release VIN Lookup Tool

Ford will begin sending interim letters to owners on February 2, 2026, informing them of the issue and planned remedy. Once the final software update is ready, additional letters will follow with detailed instructions on how to proceed.

Owners will be able to search their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) at nhtsa.gov starting January 26, 2026, to confirm whether their vehicle is part of the recall. Ford has assigned the internal reference 25C69 to the campaign.

The automaker will offer two options for repair: the software update can be delivered over-the-air (OTA) for vehicles with that capability, or it can be installed manually at a dealership, both at no cost to the customer.

Recall Adds Pressure To A Challenging Year For Ford

The park module defect follows a series of other major recalls that have placed Ford under heightened scrutiny throughout 2025. This latest action is the company’s 145th recall this year, impacting a wide range of models and systems.

In one recent case, Ford recalled over 197,000 Mustang Mach-E vehicles in June due to faulty door latches. In another, 115,000 Super Duty trucks were pulled from the market after it was discovered that a defect could detach the steering column, leaving drivers with no control at the wheel.

For now, owners of the affected vehicles are advised to monitor their parking indicators carefully, wait the necessary few seconds after shifting into park, and act promptly once recall notifications are received.