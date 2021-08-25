No Comments

Ford Refresh95 Cabin Air Filter Coming Later This Year

Select vehicles will come standard with the Ford Refresh95 cabin air filter starting in Q4 2021

Photo: Ford

Odds that you gave very much or any thought to the kind of cabin air filter your car uses prior to, oh, say March 2020? Not particularly high. Ford has given some thought to its cabin air filter game, and it’ll be launching its new Ford Refresh95 filter in the fourth quarter of this year.

Ford Refresh95 cabin air filter coming to Maverick, Bronco Sport

According to the automaker, the Ford Refresh95 cabin air filter launches in late 2021 for select vehicles. That lineup includes the all-new Maverick, which launches in the fall, as well as the all-new Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E. The filter can be purchased and installed on a compatible vehicle at Ford dealers.

By 2023, Ford says that the new air filter will be standard across most of its lineup.

The point of all this? Ford wants to “help reduce microscopic particles that can originate both inside and outside a vehicle’s interior.” That includes particles less than 2.5 microns in diameter, which is 28 times smaller than the average human hair.

It’s noteworthy that the Ford Refresh95 filter doesn’t promise any effectiveness against COVID-19, which tends to attach to water droplets that are typically around 1 micron in size. The micronAir proTect filter, offered as an option for Ford Vehicles in Europe, can filter up to 0.05 microns.

So, you know, if that’s still a thing this fall (it will be) or in 2023 (it almost certainly will be at this rate), you’ll still need to wear masks, get vaccinations, and so forth. (Side note: Get vaccinated. Seriously. Stop eating horse pills.)

What the Ford Refresh95 can do? Trap up to 99 percent of allergens like dust and pollen, capture bacteria-sized particles, and filter out smog and smoot. Still a nice upgrade, no?

Ford Refresh95 should be available for most vehicles within the next couple of years. So breathe easy, y’all.

