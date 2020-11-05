No Comments

Ford Revealing E-Transit Electric Van on Nov. 12

Ford is revealing its E-Transit on Nov. 12

Photo: Ford

If you’re in search of a commercial van and want to reduce your carbon footprint, mark your calendars for Nov. 12. Ford reveals its all-new, all-electric E-Transit later this month, adding an electrifying new chapter to the legacy of the world’s best-selling cargo van.

Ford formally announced the all-electric Transit in March, promising that it would hit the market within 24 months. The upcoming reveal suggests that the E-Transit will arrive sooner rather than later, following the all-new Mustang Mach-E and preceding the all-electric Ford F-150. Production on the all-electric F-150 kicks off in mid-2022.

The timing couldn’t be better according to a Ford-commissioned study. In a post on Medium, Mark Kaufman, the global director of electrification for Ford Motor Company, notes that participant responses point to a future where more people are ready to go all in on all-electric vehicles.

Per the survey — which includes responses from the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany — more than 60 percent said they’d favor electric delivery services if it didn’t impact timing. Forty three percent of Americans said they’d still prefer zero-emissions delivery vehicles even if they were slightly slower. Sixty percent of Americans said that they care about environmental impact caused by delivery vehicles — up 12 percent from another survey carried out earlier this year.

“This is why we’re investing more than $11.5 billion in electrification at Ford, on everything from hybrids and plug-ins to all-electric vehicles,” writes Kaufman. “We’re electrifying our biggest brands — from the exhilarating Mustang Mach-E arriving soon to the work-ready all-electric F-150 and Transit — to help bring down the cost of this environmentally friendly technology while also improving performance and capability for businesses and the average driver.”

In late October, Ford revealed its improved 2021 Transit van, which now offers more options for recreational and commercial purposes.

