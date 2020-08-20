No Comments

Ford SYNC 4 Uses INRIX to Help You Save Bucks

Photo: Ford

Ford is leveraging technology by INRIX to make it easier for folks driving the new Mustang Mach-E, all-new Bronco, and F-150 to save a few dollars here and there. INRIX, an industry leader in connected car services and analytics, is lending its services to next-generation SYNC 4 systems with navigation.

Implementing INRIX technology allows SYNC 4 to find available parking spaces and compare prices, effectively cutting down on some of the stress that comes with traveling to a larger city. INRIX also leverages its technology to get up-to-date fuel prices, allowing you to navigate to the fueling station with the lowest rates.

INRIX Parking promises the world’s most accurate parking database, spanning 150 countries. The feature not only provides directions to a lot or garage, but it displays rates, restrictions, and up-to-date occupancy. INRX Fuel is powered by OPIS by IHS Markit, displaying real-time pricing for nearly 400,000 stations.

“Since 2008, INRIX has played an important role bringing connected services to Ford SYNC drivers,” said Bryan Mistele, president and CEO of INRIX. “These services are no longer just a selling point but a requirement — real-time information like traffic, parking, and fuel play a critical role in the entire driving experience.”

Ford steps up its game with next-gen SYNC 4

Next-generation SYNC 4 is the key component to making the 2021 Mustang Mach-E, Bronco, and next-generation F-150 the most advanced vehicles in Ford’s portfolio. SYNC 4 is adaptable to multiple different screen sizes, providing users with an experience catered to their screen and their vehicle.

The Mustang Mach-E boasts SYNC 4A, an advanced version of the system that takes advantage of the EV’s 15.5-inch touch screen with Adaptive Dash Cards, which displays the most frequently and recently used features toward the bottom of the screen for quick access.

INRIX is the latest partner Ford has brought in to help it make SYNC 4 as robust as possible. Telenav is working with Ford to provide unique off-road routing for the Bronco and towing routing for the F-150. Ford has also inked deals with TomTom to provide navigation for its new vehicles and with Garmin for routing that ensures optimal charging for the all-electric Mustang Mach-E.

