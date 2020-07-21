No Comments

Ford Telematics Launches with Six Months Free Access

New commercial customers get six months of free access to Ford Telematics

Photo: Ford

Ford Commercial Solutions last month launched its new subscription service for fleet managers, Ford Telematics. The web-based platform provides commercial vehicle customers with a bevy of tools that make maintaining and optimizing the use of vehicles like the 2020 Ford Transit simpler and more connected.

“Fleet operators and managers are always looking for better ways to improve their business, but they can only do that if they have the right data at hand,” said Ford Commercial Solutions Director Michelle Moody. “Ford Telematics not only puts that essential information right at their fingertips, its intuitive interface and mobile companion app for drivers make it even easier to process all that data — meaning businesses can focus on what they do best: serving their customers.”

Qualifying purchases made through July 31 will earn a complimentary 180-day trial of the service. A subscription also includes access to the Ford Telematics Drive mobile app, which will allow drivers to quickly perform digital vehicle checks and report issues with vehicle condition.

Ford Telematics makes managing fleets easier

Ford Telematics offers a streamlined, easy-to-use interface

Photo: Ford

Ford Telematics covers a range of key functions of commercial vehicle management, including leveraging GPS and geofencing to optimize routes and minimize fuel costs. The system assesses vehicle health and notifies users when service is needed, giving ample time ahead of scheduled maintenance to allow the fleet to adjust as needed.

The service also provides useful feedback on daily functions including driver behaviors. When a driver has a wasteful habit like excessive idling, coaching tips help fleet managers keep their drivers efficient and effective.

If a commercial vehicle lacks a built-in modem, Ford is also offering a Ford Plug-In Modem Kit that includes a y-splitter to keep the OBD II port free.

In 2019, Ford repeated as America’s best-selling commercial van brand, making 41 straight years of sales supremacy. Ford looks to continue that streak with the launch of smart solutions like Ford Telematics as well as the impending launch of the all-electric Transit.

