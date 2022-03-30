No Comments

Ford Featured in TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2022

Photo: Ford

With the tagline “Electrifying Everything,” Ford has been named in the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2022, the companion list to the world’s most influential people. The annual list tracks the businesses and corporations that are shaping the world based on loose factors like “relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success.”

It’s clear that for the 2022 list, Ford’s nomination was largely driven by the launch of the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck. “Cars, SUVs, pickups, and other light-duty trucks account for over half of all U.S. transportation emissions, making electric key to mitigating climate change,” said Kyla Mandel, TIME senior editor. “But it’s not enough to just offer EVs — people have to actually want them.”

Mandel went on to laud Ford CEO Jim Farley’s approach of electrifying some of the company’s most popular models, including the bestselling F-Series pickup. “And it’s working,” she added, pointing to Ford’s market value having risen above $100 billion for the first time thanks to surging demand for the F-150 Lightning.

The new electric truck is one of the most hotly anticipated new vehicles in America. Earlier this year, Ford had to shut down reservations after they climbed to nearly 200,000, leading the automaker to boost its planned production capacity for the truck.

And Ford isn’t just slapping an electric motor inside an F-150 body and calling it a day, either. It developed the F-150 Lightning to be able to charge other EVs as well as reverse the flow of power back toward your home in the event of an outage. And it has been torture-testing the truck in Alaska and Colorado to ensure that you can always count on its ability to reach its 10,000-pound max towing capability, even in extreme weather conditions.

“I am honored,” said Farley in response to the TIME100 recognition. “This is especially gratifying because it is not about any individual, but rather a recognition of our incredible employees who work tirelessly to leave the world a better place for our kids and grandkids. Through their hard work, innovation and creativity, we are fundamentally changing the future of transportation and mobility, and building a cleaner future.”