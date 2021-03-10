No Comments

Ford Offering Illuminated High Visibility Panels for Vans

New Electronic High Visibility Panels keep roadside workers safer

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company continues to cement its standing as Europe’s commercial vehicle leader with innovation. One of the latest advances to come out of the Blue Oval is its Electronic High Visibility Panels offered on the Transit and Transit Custom. This new feature aims to improve safety for commercial drivers at nighttime and in other low-visibility situations.

The panels feature bright red stripes that self-illuminate via a combination of electricity and phosphorus gas. Drivers need only flip a switch to activate the panels, making vans visible to other drivers even when their headlights are off. Ford hopes that the feature will come in handy for roadside workers in particular.

“Roadside working is a necessary and sometimes dangerous part of the job for many of our customers. We want to ensure that what is often essential work can be carried out as safely and effectively as possible,” said Ford of Europe’s chief program engineer of Special Vehicle Engineering, Simon Robinson. “Creating panels that can be illuminated without having to rely on other sources of light was literally a ‘light bulb’ moment.”

Watch: Ford Electronic High Visibility Panels at work

Ford trialed the Electronic High Visibility Panels with Northumbiran Water Group out of the United Kingdom. Engineers monitored the effectiveness of the panels and determined whether they were beneficial, ultimately giving the innovation a big thumbs up.

As of now, Ford is only offering its Electronic High Visibility Panels in the U.K. The automaker is looking into bringing the technology into additional markets throughout Europe in the near future.

Photo: Ford

Ford is Europe’s leading commercial vehicle brand for six years running. Last year, the company sold 203,074 Transit and Transit Custom vans combined across its traditional 20 European markets.

