Detroit News Says Ford Mustang, F-150, GT Defined the 2010s

2019 Ford F-150 Limited

Photo: Ford Motor Company

With the start of the 2020s, folks are keen to put together lists of their favorite movies, television shows, music, books, and games over the previous decade. The Detroit News’ Henry Payne instead put together a list of the 10 vehicles that he saw as defining the previous decade, and he found that three key Fords were among the most significant.

The F-150 defines a decade with more power, capability, comfort, and style

Topping the non-ordered list was the Ford F-150, which Payne cited not just for its incredible sales dominance but for its continued growth and advancement. Ford launched the current generation of the F-150 in 2014, replacing steel body construction with high-strength aluminum alloy and introducing a range of technological upgrades that would quickly become standards for all full-size pickups. With a new generation likely to debut for the 2021 model year (as well as the launch of hybrid and fully electric variants), the likelihood of this trend continuing is high.

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Also heading into the new decade with the momentum of new promise is the Mustang. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2014, the Mustang finally went global and launched in major overseas markets. Establishing itself as the best-selling sports coupe on the planet for several years running, the Mustang now looks ahead to the 2020s with the impending launch of its most powerful street-legal variant ever and the all-new, all-electric Mustang Mach-E.

The high-performance, super-cool Ford Mustang Bullitt

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Though it didn’t see the far-reaching sales of either the F-150 or the Mustang, Payne calls the Ford GT a “state-of-the-art, carbon-fiber weapon” that commemorated the 50th anniversary of Ford’s win over Ferrari at Le Mans and may have helped kickstart the long-gestured production of now-Oscar-nominated Ford v Ferrari. The Ford GT was a stunner in its own way, showing the Blue Oval’s capacity to create a high-performance, super-limited super car which wasn’t without its share of controversy.