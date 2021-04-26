No Comments

Ford Now Offering Warn Winch on More Super Duty Trucks

Ford now offering the Warn wireless winch option on more Super Duty models

Photo: Ford

Last year, Ford revealed that the all-new, totally bangin’ F-Series Super Duty Tremor would be available with an integrated electric winch developed by Ford Performance and Warn. That add-on proved mighty popular among folks with mighty big needs, so Ford decided to share the love a bit. The Ford Performance Parts Winch by Warn is now available on more new Super Duty trucks.

“We have Super Duty customers who saw the Tremor winch calling to say they want that same choice,” said Ron Meredith, Ford truck vehicle personalization planning manager. “So we’ve expanded its availability to every new Super Duty pickup and made sure it meets the needs of all of our hardworking Super Duty customers.”

Warn winch keeps $3K price point

Ford says that the electric winch and its 12,000 pounds of power are now available on select F-250 and F-350 4×4 trucks. Compatible 2020 or newer Super Duty trucks have to have dual batteries and dual 397-amp alternators and either the best-in-class 7.3-liter gas V8 or the 6.7-liter Power Stroke. The lone exclusion here is the F-350 with dual rear wheels and 4.10 rear gearing.

Also nice is the fact that the expanded availability doesn’t include an uptick in price. The Ford Performance Parts Winch by Warn will still set you back $3,000 whether you add it as a factory option or have it installed on your current truck at a Ford dealer.

On top of all that, this high-strength winch is the only option in its class to offer a wireless remote control, making it even easier to use.

The Ford Performance Parts Winch by Warn is available now through Ford dealerships.

