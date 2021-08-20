 Added on August 20, 2021  Caleb Cook   , , , , , ,
Genesis Announces Title Sponsorship of Scottish Open

Genesis logo at 2017 Genesis Open golf tournament
Genesis will be the new title sponsor of the Scottish Open
Photo: Genesis

Strengthening its new European presence, Genesis will step up as the title sponsor for the famed Scottish Open golf tournament. Beginning with the 2022 tourney next July, the event will be renamed the Genesis Scottish Open.

The luxury auto brand’s involvement comes at an important time for this Scotland-based golf gathering. The Scottish Open is already part of the European Tour’s Rolex series, but it’s about to get even more prominent. The 2022 tourney will take place as part of a new partnership between the PGA Tour and the European Tour, with pros from both tours competing for the trophy.

“We are extremely excited to become the title sponsor of the Scottish Open at this historic moment, as the PGA Tour and European Tour announce their Strategic Alliance,” said Jay Chang, the global head of Genesis. “Genesis and golf share a culture centered on respect, mutual admiration, and innovation. We will continue to strengthen our partnership with both tours to deliver this spirit to golfers, communities, and individuals around the world through successful tournaments.”

Sign and logo from 2017 Genesis Open golf tournament
Genesis also sponsors the Genesis Open and other golf events
Photo: Genesis

Although the Genesis brand has only been active since 2017, it already has a strong track record of golf tournament sponsorship. Genesis currently sponsors the PGA Tour’s annual Genesis Invitational. It has also backed other events like the Presidents Cup and CJ Cup. In South Korea, the brand sponsors the Genesis Championship.

Genesis involvement in the Scottish Open comes as the brand launches sales in Europe. Over the summer, Genesis introduced the G80 and GV80 in Europe, took part in the UK’s Goodwood Festival, and debuted the G70 Shooting Brake as a European-targeted model.

