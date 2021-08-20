Genesis Announces Title Sponsorship of Scottish Open
Strengthening its new European presence, Genesis will step up as the title sponsor for the famed Scottish Open golf tournament. Beginning with the 2022 tourney next July, the event will be renamed the Genesis Scottish Open.
The luxury auto brand’s involvement comes at an important time for this Scotland-based golf gathering. The Scottish Open is already part of the European Tour’s Rolex series, but it’s about to get even more prominent. The 2022 tourney will take place as part of a new partnership between the PGA Tour and the European Tour, with pros from both tours competing for the trophy.
“We are extremely excited to become the title sponsor of the Scottish Open at this historic moment, as the PGA Tour and European Tour announce their Strategic Alliance,” said Jay Chang, the global head of Genesis. “Genesis and golf share a culture centered on respect, mutual admiration, and innovation. We will continue to strengthen our partnership with both tours to deliver this spirit to golfers, communities, and individuals around the world through successful tournaments.”
Although the Genesis brand has only been active since 2017, it already has a strong track record of golf tournament sponsorship. Genesis currently sponsors the PGA Tour’s annual Genesis Invitational. It has also backed other events like the Presidents Cup and CJ Cup. In South Korea, the brand sponsors the Genesis Championship.
Genesis involvement in the Scottish Open comes as the brand launches sales in Europe. Over the summer, Genesis introduced the G80 and GV80 in Europe, took part in the UK’s Goodwood Festival, and debuted the G70 Shooting Brake as a European-targeted model.
