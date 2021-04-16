No Comments

Genesis GV80 Scores 2021 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Award

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

The all-new Genesis GV80 midsize SUV has already collected a big award: 2021 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year.

Organized by the Automotive Journalists Association of Canada, this honor is voted on annually by a jury of more than 80 Canadian auto writers. After a series of rigorous and comprehensive tests, the GV80 beat out dozens of other vehicles to get this year’s nod.

“We are pleased that the first-ever Genesis SUV, GV80, has received this prestigious award,” said Richard Trevisan, the brand director of Genesis Motors Canada. “With its bold design and the latest technologies, GV80 exemplifies the ambition of Genesis. We believe that being a leading consumer brand means developing an exciting product lineup that is paired with an unparalleled customer experience.”

According to an AJAC video about the GV80, “jurors scored it highest for its interior design, build quality, convenience and entertainment features, cabin quietness, safety features, and overall value.”

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

The GV80 establishes itself with a striking exterior look, aided by Genesis design signatures like a diamond-patterned grille and quad LED lighting. Available in two-row or three-row configurations, the interior takes a minimalist approach while still lavishing drivers with luxuries like available quilted leather seats with heat and ventilation.

One of the GV80’s defining aspects is its collection of advanced tech options. These include the Ergo Motion Driver’s Seat with automatically adjusting air pockets, Road Active Noise Cancellation to keep the cabin quiet, and Smart Cruise Control with AI-enhanced machine learning that adjusts to drivers’ habits.

The GV80 boasts plenty of power and capability, too. Its standard 2.5-liter turbo engine puts out 300 horsepower, and a 375-horsepower twin-turbo V6 is also available. The available AWD system includes an electronic limited-slip differential for optimum torque distribution among the wheels.

