Genesis Plans All-Electric Lineup, Carbon Neutrality

Genesis plans to introduce eight EVs and make its lineup all-electric by 2030

Photo: Genesis

A new video from Genesis details the brand’s plans to offer a fully zero-emission lineup by 2030 — and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.

“Genesis is once again at the starting point of another audacious journey — the journey toward a sustainable future,” said Euisun Chung, the chairman of Genesis parent company Hyundai Motor Group, as he introduced the brand’s “Futuring Genesis” video.

An all-electric lineup

The first dedicated Genesis EV, the GV60, will go on sale in North America next year. According to the video, all the brand’s new vehicles from 2025 forward will be fully electric models.

As part of this push, Genesis will pursue “dual electrification” via both fuel-cell and battery-powered vehicles. It will eventually develop a lineup of eight EVs. By 2030, Genesis intends to sell nothing but zero-emission vehicles.

New technologies and features

Genesis has big plans for the technology that will underpin and accompany its new EV lineup. It’s aiming for more power, better lithium-ion batteries, and more effective platform tech.

“Futuring Genesis” shows off several other EV features that are currently in the concept stage. These include 360-degree rotating swivel seats, mood lighting, underfloor heating, and high-fidelity sound. Genesis is also working on “stage doors” that will open outward and eliminate the need for a B-pillar.

Carbon-neutral operations

Genesis is planning more than just zero-emission vehicles — it’s also working toward carbon-neutral operations. To get there by 2035, Genesis will look at every aspect of its supply chain and manufacturing process, from the raw materials it uses to the plants that produce its vehicles.

The Genesis GV60 EV will arrive in 2022

Photo: Genesis

Sustainable luxury

Throughout all of these changes, Genesis wants its technological innovations to go hand-in-hand with luxurious design and a satisfying ownership experience.

“Our new electric lineup is the perfect platform to increase our interface with our customers,” said Luc Donckerwolke, the chief creative officer for Genesis. “We aim to interact with all their senses. Our new architecture will integrate audacious technologies with breathtaking designs while providing sincere detail-oriented experiences. Warm and exquisite care will be our differentiator.”

As Genesis pursues this strategy for sustainability, carbon neutrality, and an all-electric lineup, stay tuned to The News Wheel for more coverage.