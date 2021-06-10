No Comments

Genesis Puts Price Tag on New 2022 GV70 SUV

Photo: Genesis

Pricing and trim-level details are here for the all-new 2022 Genesis GV70 — a sporty five-passenger SUV that emphasizes drivability, high-tech luxury, and sophisticated styling.

“The first-ever Genesis GV70 presents customers with a bold and dynamic crossover offering,” said Mark Del Rosso, the president and CEO of Genesis Motor North America. “With its distinct exterior design, powerful stance, and refined performance, GV70 perfectly blends athleticism and refined driving performance with the versatility of an SUV that only Genesis can offer.”

The GV70 comes in seven trim levels — four with a 2.5-liter turbo engine and three with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. All models feature standard all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Photo: Genesis

Genesis GV70 trim levels and pricing

The entry-level — but loaded — 2.5T AWD Standard trim is priced at $41,000. This model gets standard 18-inch alloy wheels, full LED lights, and a hands-free smart liftgate. Inside, you’ll find leatherette trim, heated power front seats, and a leather steering wheel. Tech features include a 14.5-inch touch screen with built-in navigation, wireless charging, and a premium audio system. You’ll also get at least a dozen cutting-edge safety systems.

At $45,000, the 2.5T AWD Select adds 19-inch wheels, a panoramic roof, ventilated front seats, and a 16-speaker audio system. The $49,150 2.5T Advanced boasts leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and safety tech like the Surround View Monitor and Remote Smart Parking Assist. For $52,750, the 2.5T AWD Sport Prestige presents 21-inch wheels, the new Ergo Motion Seat, and AI-assisted Highway Driving Assist II.

Photo: Genesis

If you prefer the bigger engine, the 3.5T AWD Standard starts at $52,600. It comes with everything on the 2.5T AWD Standard. You’ll also receive an electronically controlled suspension with Road Preview, 19-inch wheels, a panoramic roof, ventilated leather front seats, and Highway Driving Assist II.

The 3.5T AWD Sport Advanced costs $57,600. It gives you extras like quilted Nappa leather seating, Genesis Digital Key, Remote Smart Parking Assist, and the 16-speaker sound system. For $62,500, the high-end 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige contributes 21-inch wheels, a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster, carbon fiber trim, and an electronic limited slip differential.

