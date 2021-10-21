No Comments

Genesis Releases New Details on All-Electric GV60 SUV

Photo: Genesis

Genesis has shared more details about the all-new GV60 SUV, which is set to make history as the premium brand’s first dedicated EV model.

The GV60 shows off a sporty, streamlined coupe design, a spacious and sustainably designed interior, and innovative new technologies for drivers. It’s built on a new EV platform that delivers precise and powerful driving dynamics, rapid-charging capabilities, and an estimated maximum driving range of 280 miles.

Photo: Genesis

Performance and charging

The first of many planned Genesis EVs, the GV60 will be available in RWD, AWD, and high-performance AWD variants. Its 77.4 kWh battery powers an electric motor that generates 225 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque with RWD or 313 horsepower and 446 lb-ft of torque with AWD.

Boost Mode and Drift Mode buttons maximize the GV60’s athletic capabilities, while electric-Active Sound Design pipes fun virtual driving sounds into the cabin. Features like Road Active Noise Control, a Preview Electronic Control Suspension, and a multi-link suspension enable a quiet, comfortable ride. The Ergo Motion Seat uses air pockets to maximize driving comfort on long trips.

A new battery conditioning function helps the GV60 get the most out of each charge. Thanks to a multi rapid charging system, the GV60 can power up from 10 percent to 80 percent in as little as 18 minutes. It also boasts Vehicle to Load tech that can power exterior electronic devices at home or on the go.

Photo: Genesis

Exterior and interior design

On the outside, the GV60 incorporates signature Genesis design elements like double-lined LED lamps and a crest-shaped grille that’s been lowered to provide better EV cooling capabilities. The GV60 also features a seamless clamshell hood, a fixed-wing spoiler, and pop-up digital side mirrors and door handles. Eleven paint colors are available, including new Sao Paulo Lime, Hanauma Mint, and Atacama Copper.

The open, spacious interior includes a floating console, a versatile flat floor, and circular design elements throughout. A new Crystal Sphere device is built into the console, emitting ambient light and rotating to reveal shift-by-wire controls when the vehicle starts. Cabin elements like the seats, armrests, and door trim are made out of materials like plant-based leather and fabric made from recycled bottles.

Photo: Genesis

Interactive tech features

The GV60 boasts several new technologies to help drivers enter the vehicle, access key features, and stay connected. Face Connect uses facial recognition to unlock the doors and adjust cockpit memory settings. The vehicle can be started with a new Fingerprint Authentication System. The updated Digital Key 2 system now works with a simple touch and can share vehicle access with up to three people.

The next-generation connected car Integrated Cockpit, or ccIC, joins the infotainment display and instrument cluster into one panoramic view with multiple settings and split screen options for navigation, entertainment, phone calls, and more. A new 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system provides premium sound.

