Globe and Mail Review: Accept the Mustang Mach-E

Jeremy Sinek says y’all need to get over it. This is happening

Photo: Ford

You have to admire The Globe and Mail’s Jeremy Sinek for his frankness. He opens his review of the all-new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, in the midst of its North American rollout this month, by addressing the 346-horsepower elephant in the room:

The Latest Pony: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E lives up to its name by focusing on power

“Let’s all just agree to move on, shall we? Put aside your outrage that Ford appended the Mustang name to a utility vehicle — an electric utility vehicle, at that. It’s done, it’s here, and we’ve driven it. Get over it.”

Move on? Move on? People can’t move on, Mr. Sinek, not while names like Lee Iacocca and Bunkie Knudsen and Carroll Shelby and George Washington scream for vengeance. So long as these people draw breath, they will stamp their feet, slam their hands firmly into their hip bones, and huff that you can’t possibly call an SUV by a name.

Moreover, how silly is it of Jeremy to ask that people just face reality when denying reality is just so en vogue. Or maybe that’s just in the states, anyway.

Mustang Mach-E praised as ‘fun to drive’

Sinek failed to note the Mach-E’s ability to store a whole bunch of shrimp

Photo: Ford

In his review on The Globe and Mail website, Sinek sets about picking apart the new Mustang Mach-E to see what makes it tick. Preferring to dub it an SUV coupe, Sinek says that the Mach-E Premium he drove — with electric all-wheel drive and an extended-range battery — is “quick, quiet, fun to drive, practical, and for the right price, can deliver more driving range than anything short of a Tesla.”

Sinek says his Mach-E hit 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds and that where the torque really seems to kick in is when passing. His chief complaints are with the driver’s seat, which he says lacks adjustability, and the overall stiffness of the ride. While he acknowledges that the C$50,495 starting price might trip some folks up, he notes that it’s not ludicrous given what the vehicle delivers — and especially so if you’re looking at an EV.

The review doesn’t offer up a score, but Sinek is generally favorable toward Ford’s electric pony, calling it a “stylish new alternative.” As for his request that folks get over it? Sinek’s review of the Mustang Mach-E at The Globe and Mail is currently sitting at 59 comments, so you can probably guess how that’s going.

