GM Sponsors Henry Ford Museum’s New “Driven to Win” Racing Exhibit

More about the “Driven to Win” exhibit
The new exhibit is called “Driven to Win: Racing in America.” Per GM Authority, the display will highlight some of the iconic vehicles of U.S. motorsport history. It will include older vehicles, such as Rick Mears’ 1988 Indianapolis 500-winning Penske-Chevrolet PC17 Indy car, as well as more modern ones, such as a 2018 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE test car that made an appearance at Nurburgring.
“Driven to Win” will also feature interactive displays and six full-motion racing simulators, to further engage museum visitors. Guests can also cultivate a deeper appreciation for motorsports by viewing the film “Fueled by Passion.” It’s a compilation of interviews with crew members, engineers, and drivers with NASCAR and American open-wheel racing.
GM and Ford express excitement about the new exhibit
GM president Mark Reuss views the exhibit as a tribute to the brand’s unique contribution to automotive racing in America. “Our motorsports heritage goes back to the days of Louis Chevrolet and beyond. […] It has always remained a big part of who we are, and what we do, especially in terms of driving engineering excellence and implementing the transfer of technology and innovation from the track to the street.”
Patricia Mooradian, President and CEO of The Henry Ford Museum, also praised the new exhibit. “We hope to bring to life the excitement fans get at the race track and inspire our guests with the passionate stories of those innovators who have dedicated their lives to this exhilarating and game-changing sport.”
Check out the new exhibit for yourself when it opens this June. It makes a great pit stop to add to your Michigan summer road trip itinerary.
