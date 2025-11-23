James Bond’s Next Supercar Is Here—And It’s an Aston Martin Valhalla in 007 First Light

Continuing the British luxury carmaker’s long-standing partnership with the iconic spy franchise, the Aston Martin Valhalla will join Bond’s prestigious fleet, offering players the chance to experience a high-speed adventure behind the wheel of one of the most advanced supercars ever made. The debut of the Valhalla marks the latest chapter in a 60-year relationship between Aston Martin and 007, adding yet another legendary vehicle to Bond’s arsenal.

For decades, Aston Martin has been synonymous with James Bond, having appeared in many of the franchise’s most memorable moments. The DB5, first introduced in Goldfinger (1964), remains perhaps the most iconic of all, but models such as the V8 Vantage, DB10, and DBS Superleggera have also graced the big screen. With 007 First Light, the carmaker’s latest creation—the hybrid twin-turbo V8 Valhalla—will take the spotlight in a new gaming experience that introduces a younger, resourceful Bond, played by actor Patrick Gibson.

The Aston Martin Valhalla: Bond’s Latest Supercar

The Aston Martin Valhalla is not just another supercar—it’s a true powerhouse. Boasting a hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine capable of producing over 1,000 horsepower, the Valhalla offers a blend of speed, precision, and cutting-edge technology that’s perfect for the world of James Bond.

According to a YouTube video from the game’s official channel, the Valhalla will be one of the most exhilarating vehicles for players to drive in 007 First Light. It’s a car that represents the perfect combination of luxury and performance, making it a fitting choice for the world’s most famous spy.

In the game, the Valhalla can be unlocked after players experience other Bond vehicles, such as the DBS, giving it a special place in the game’s narrative. This allows players to feel the rush of Bond’s signature style while navigating high-speed chases and daring missions.

IO Interactive, the game’s developer, has worked closely with Aston Martin to ensure that the Valhalla’s in-game version mirrors its real-life counterpart’s elegance and performance, providing an immersive and thrilling experience for fans of the franchise.

Aston Martin and Bond: A Legacy of Iconic Cars

Aston Martin’s partnership with the James Bond franchise has spanned over 60 years, becoming one of the most enduring brand associations in cinematic history. From the DB5’s iconic appearance in Goldfinger to the V8 Vantage in The Living Daylights (1987), the carmaker’s vehicles have played a pivotal role in shaping Bond’s persona on-screen. As reported by SupercarBlondie source, the DB5 has remained Bond’s signature car throughout the decades, appearing in multiple films, including Skyfall (2012) and No Time to Die (2021).

The DB5’s role in 007 First Light was brief, but the Valhalla will take over as the primary vehicle in the game, representing a new era for Bond’s iconic car collection. The Valhalla follows in the footsteps of other Aston Martins, such as the V8 Vantage and the DBS Superleggera, which appeared in No Time to Die. As IO Interactive continues to build on this rich automotive legacy, the Valhalla represents both a nod to Bond’s storied past and a glimpse into the future of the franchise.

Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive, highlighted the importance of cars in the Bond experience, stating, “Cars have always been at the core of the James Bond experience, reflecting his style, ingenuity, and daring personality”. With the debut of the Valhalla in 007 First Light, IO Interactive aims to capture this essence, offering players a thrilling, high-octane ride alongside Bond as they take on the world of espionage.

Aston Martin Valhalla – © YouTube

007 First Light: A New Beginning for Bond

007 First Light offers a fresh take on the Bond saga, with a story that focuses on a young James Bond in his early days at MI6. Unlike previous Bond video games, such as GoldenEye, which adapted the films, 007 First Light will feature an original narrative, providing fans with a deeper look into Bond’s rise to becoming the legendary spy. As players progress through the game, they will unlock iconic cars like the Valhalla, which will serve as a crucial tool in Bond’s missions.

Scheduled for release on March 27, 2026, 007 First Light will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC, giving players an opportunity to immerse themselves in the action-packed world of espionage. With its gripping story and stunning visuals, the game will introduce a new chapter in Bond’s legacy, powered by one of the most advanced vehicles ever created.

According to the game’s promotional materials, 007 First Light will let players “Earn the Number” and experience Bond’s world through high-speed chases, daring missions, and the signature elegance of his Aston Martin Valhalla.