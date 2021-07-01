No Comments

Kansas City Assembly Plant Builds 1 Millionth Transit Van

Kansas City Assembly Plant employees celebrate the 1 millionth Ford Transit

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company’s Kansas City Assembly Plant celebrated a monumental milestone this week with the production of the 1 millionth Transit van. The landmark vehicle rolled off the assembly line on Tuesday surrounded by Ford and UAW workers who helped bring it to life.

1 millionth Ford Transit heads to work, E-Transit coming soon

Rolling off the line on June 29, the 1 millionth Ford Transit was a high-roof, extended wheelbase, rear-wheel-drive cargo van in Ingot Silver. Despite its place in history, this Transit will join the hundreds of thousands of its predecessors on the job. Ford says that the plant’s 1 millionth Transit is going to a dealership in California.

Kansas City Assembly Plant began production on the new Transit in 2014, helping Ford maintain its standing as America’s commercial van sales leader. The plant in Claycomo, Missouri, will remain crucial in that regard as it kicks off a new era with production of the upcoming E-Transit.

The milestone Ford Transit stands tall before heading to California

Photo: Ford

Last November, Ford announced that it would invest $100 million at Kansas City to support production of its all-electric van. The cash will allow the plant to hire an additional 150 full-time employees. Kansas City Assembly currently employs 7,250 people, roughly 6,900 of whom are hourly employees.

Ford is currently accepting registrations for its E-Transit ahead of opening order banks next month. Production of the E-Transit will begin later this year.

In addition to the Transit van and the all-electric E-Transit, Kansas City Assembly Plant manufactures the F-150. Ford invested $300 million into the plant last year to support production of the next-generation 2021 Ford F-150, which got underway last October.

