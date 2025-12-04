Kia Seltos Gets Bigger for 2027 With Hybrid Tech and EV-Inspired Styling

Positioned just below the Sportage, the Kia Seltos has built its reputation as an affordable, versatile crossover. But with rising competition in the subcompact SUV segment, Kia is shifting gears. The next-generation Seltos promises a more upscale look, a touch of EV styling, and increased practicality — all while keeping familiar nameplates like X-Line and GT-Line.

Kia has confirmed several key visual and mechanical updates ahead of the unveiling. While official specs and interior images are still under wraps, early teasers highlight the company’s aim to elevate the Seltos without abandoning its core identity.

Bolder Design Meets EV Aesthetics

The new Seltos introduces a boxier shape and adopts styling elements from Kia’s latest electric vehicles. According to Carscoops, its appearance blends rugged SUV cues with modern EV minimalism. Up front, slim vertical LED headlights frame a wider grille, while integrated daytime running lights enhance the fascia.

Flush-mounted door handles, a blacked-out D-pillar, and a floating roofline define the side profile — all features seen in the EV5 and the newly redesigned Telluride. As MotorTrend notes, the rear end also gets a makeover with a mix of vertical and horizontal LED taillights, along with aluminum accents on the roof and skid plates.

Both X-Line and GT-Line trims return, each offering distinct touches aimed at different buyer types. The former emphasizes off-road aesthetics, while the latter leans into sportier styling. These trim options continue Kia’s strategy of tailoring appearance packages without changing core hardware.

Kia Seltos – © Kia

Size Increase and Higher-Tech Cabin Expected

Kia hasn’t published full dimensions, but both outlets confirm that the 2027 Seltos appears larger than its predecessor. The outgoing model measured 4,365 mm (171.9 inches) in length, and the modest growth suggests improved passenger and cargo space.

Interior details remain scarce, though Kia has teased a “high-tech character” for the new cabin. The next-gen Seltos will adopt the brand’s latest digital cockpit, updated materials, and more advanced driver assistance systems. These changes are intended to enhance the model’s appeal beyond budget-conscious buyers.

The move toward a more premium cabin is in line with the rest of Kia’s evolving lineup. While the Seltos won’t reach the luxury levels of its larger siblings, the updates signal a more mature approach to interior design and comfort.

Hybrid Joins the Lineup

For the first time, the Seltos is expected to offer a self-charging hybrid powertrain. This addition aligns the SUV with other Kia and Hyundai models in the segment, such as the Niro and Kona. The hybrid variant may share components with those vehicles, including an electric-assisted setup and potentially an e-AWD option.

Traditional gasoline-powered versions will remain available. The base trims are likely to continue using simpler non-hybrid configurations, ensuring affordability stays a part of the Seltos formula.

With electrification expanding across the industry, this hybrid introduction helps future-proof the model while offering buyers more flexibility. It also reflects Kia’s broader strategy to blend conventional and electric power in most of its next-generation vehicles.