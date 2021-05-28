No Comments

LEGO Releases Two Dodge-Inspired Sets

LEGO Speed Champions Set

Photo: LEGO

The second LEGO Speed Champions collaboration between Dodge and the LEGO Group features two iconic vehicles. Available starting on June 1, on LEGO.com, the new set includes the Mopar Dodge//SRT Top Fuel Dragster and 1970 Dodge Challenger.

The second installment of the LEGO Speed Champions partnership follows up the popularity of the 2018 set that included the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 1970 Dodge Charger R/T. Dodge and LEGO fans were able to secure that set when it hit the market in 2019.

“So, following the success of the Dodge 2018 LEGO Speed Champion building set, fans will now be able to build and show off not only the first-ever 8-inch-wide (8W) muscle car but also the first-ever Plum Crazy 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A, along with an incredibly detailed 13½-long Top Fuel Dragster,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer-Stellantis.

LEGO Speed Champions Set

Photo: LEGO

The new set features 627 pieces, one female Top Fuel Dragster driver clad in a race suit branded by Dodge, and one male Challenger driver dressed in casual clothing featuring the Dodge brand. Dimensions for the Mopar/Dodge//SRT Top Fuel Dragster is a height of over 4 inches, a length of 13.5 inches, and a width of 2.5 inches. The Dodge Challenger LEGO vehicle measures a bit smaller, but no less cool, with a height of over 2 inches, length of 5 inches, and a width of 2.5 inches.

“In 2021, we are extremely excited to reteam with Dodge and expand the Speed Champions 8W Vehicle Collection even further by including new vehicle types and building experiences, for the first time, that appeal to vehicle fans of all ages,” said Christopher Stamp, LEGO Design Lead.

The LEGO Speed Champions Mopar Dodge//SRT Top Fuel Dragster 1970 Dodge Challenger set include plenty of stickers and wide chassis to help replicate the authentic look of the real-life models.