Limited Edition Lexus UX 250h Black Line Comes to Canada

Image: Lexus

The 2021 Lexus UX 250h Black Line Special Edition is receiving a limited-run release in Canada. Capped at just 200 units, this limited-edition model will offer unique styling along with some of the most popular add-ons requested by dealers and drivers alike. Here’s a look at what sets this hybrid all-wheel-drive compact SUV apart from the standard model.

2021 Lexus UX 250h Black Line Special Edition

Image: Lexus

The 2021 Lexus UX 250h Black Line Special Edition boasts a number of unique styling cues and luxury features.



On the outside, it comes in four different exterior colors: Eminent White Pearl, Atomic Silver, Caviar, and Grecian Water. It will sport body-colored overfenders, 18-inch black-finished wheels, blackened headlamps, and a black grille surround.

In the cabin, the Black Line model lets you choose from Black or Birch NuLuxe upholstery. Both are accompanied by blue seatbelts and accent stitching, as well as contrasting exclusive floor mats and cargo mats. It also boasts popular options like a hands-free power liftgate, heated and ventilated front seats, a wireless charging unit, and a heated steering wheel.

In addition to those comforts, the Black Line special edition will boast a number of conveniences. These include an auto-dimming interior mirror, a windshield de-icer to save you from scraping ice off your car in the bitter cold, and Intuitive Parking Assist to take the hassle out of squeezing into a spot.

Martin Gilbert, Director of Lexus Canada, describes the self-charging Lexus UX250h, Black Line Special Edition as being “a perfect vehicle for urban adventures.”

“From first look to every drive, the UX Black Line will reward our Canadian guests with nimble performance, inviting luxury, and intuitive technology – plus an exclusive touch of sophistication and refinement,” Gilbert elaborated in a press release.

The 2021 Lexus UX 250h Black Line Special Edition is now available at Lexus dealers in Canada. It starts at $41,350 CAD.