Meet the All-New 2021 BMW 5 Series Sedan

2021 BMW 5 Series

Photo: BMW

The BMW 5 Series sedan is an iconic vehicle dating back to 1972. It first debuted as a successor to the BMW New Class sedans, which were produced from 1961 until the 5 Series was introduced. Now in its seventh generation, the all-new 2021 BMW 5 Series has arrived as a refined, energetic executive sedan for those who “take charge” in their everyday lives.

Exterior

BMW made enhancements all around for the new 5 Series, with upgrades to its exterior, interior, and powertrain. On the outside, you’ll notice the BMW Kidney Grille has chrome detailing inside and is larger than it was on previous models. The large sedan is also longer by 1.2 inches to create a more sweeping design. The performance-based M5 model receives new front and rear bumpers as well as larger front air intakes and additional aerodynamic design changes to increase its sporty appeal.

Interior

It’s no surprise that BMW vehicles are sufficiently opulent inside, and the new 5 Series continues with this tradition via its perforated SensaTec upholstery and lavish Dakota leather. Nappa leather is available on all models while black SensaTec upholstery with brown stitching is standard on the M550i xDrive. Rounding out the cabin upgrades are sport seats on all models as well as a 12.3-inch touch-screen display with standard navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

Photo: BMW

Photo: BMW

Photo: BMW

Photo: BMW

Powertrain

The BMW 5 Series keeps its 530e plug-in hybrid model for 2021 and it has been given a new mild hybrid system with a 48-volt starter-generator. This system improves the braking process by storing unused energy in the battery, which can be used later for acceleration. What this means is that the 5 Series hybrid will now offer better driving comfort and efficiency. On top of that, horsepower increases from 248 to 288 thanks to the model’s updated 2.0-liter gas engine paired with an electric drive unit and eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

The 2021 BMW 5 Series, which sits between the 4 Series and 7 Series sedans, starts at $54,200 while the performance M5 starts at $76,800. The new model is expected to reach U.S. dealerships in July.