Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Hits Market with Sleek Design, 370+ Mile Range, and a Starting Price of $47,500

Built on Mercedes’ next-generation MMA platform, the CLA EV introduces a fresh chapter in the company’s electrification strategy—one aimed at younger buyers and those looking for premium features at a more accessible price point. The vehicle combines long-range capability, fast charging, and high-end interior technology, all while retaining Mercedes’ signature design language.

The CLA EV represents more than just a new model—it’s a statement of intent. As the first Mercedes to use the MMA architecture, it sets the stage for a future line of EVs designed around both electric and combustion powertrains. The CLA EV marks the beginning of a broader shift for the brand toward efficiency, performance, and affordability in its electric offerings.

Dual Trims, Fast Charging, and Robust Performance

The 2026 CLA EV will be available in two trims: the base CLA 250+ and the all-wheel-drive CLA 350 4MATIC. The CLA 250+ is equipped with a rear-mounted motor delivering 268 horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the CLA 350 4MATIC includes a dual-motor setup producing 349 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque.

Both trims use an 85 kWh battery pack and benefit from an advanced 800V electrical system that enables ultra-fast charging. According to Electrek, the vehicle can add 100 miles of range in five minutes or over 200 miles in ten minutes when using a 320 kW DC fast charger. The range reaches up to 374 miles in the CLA 250+, while the CLA 350 4MATIC offers 312 miles.

By comparison, the Tesla Model 3 AWD starts at $47,490 with an EPA-estimated range of 346 miles. While Tesla maintains a price edge with its base rear-wheel-drive model, the CLA EV competes closely on performance and tech, reinforcing its premium focus.

The new electric Mercedes CLA © Mercedes-Benz

Aerodynamic Profile and Distinctive Exterior Elements

Design-wise, the CLA EV combines clean lines with distinctive visual cues. The sedan features a drag coefficient of 0.21, matching some of the most aerodynamic vehicles on the market, including the Model 3 and Ioniq 6. It introduces a grille made up of 142 individually illuminated stars, along with a central illuminated Mercedes-Benz logo.

New LED headlights carry the brand’s star signature, giving the car a modern but unmistakably Mercedes look. While the CLA EV brings updated styling, it doesn’t stray too far from the silhouette of its combustion counterpart—something Mercedes appears to have done deliberately to maintain visual continuity across its lineup.

The vehicle’s refined shape and design details are aimed not just at aesthetics but also at efficiency, contributing to both range performance and road presence.

© Mercedes-Benz

Immersive In-Cabin Tech and Advanced Safety Features

Inside the CLA EV, drivers are greeted by Mercedes’ new MBUX Superscreen, which spans nearly 40 inches across the dashboard. This includes a 10.25-inch instrument display, a 14-inch center screen, and an optional 14-inch passenger display. The setup is designed to provide an immersive experience without overwhelming the driver.

In addition to its high-resolution screens, the CLA EV also offers a Burmester 3D Surround Sound System with 16 speakers and Dolby Atmos support. The overall cabin design leans into minimalism while emphasizing digital interfaces and high-end materials.

Standard driver assistance systems include Blind Spot Assist, Distance Assist, and Evasive Steering. Buyers opting for the Digital Extra package gain access to Steering Assist and Lane Change Assist, expanding the suite of semi-autonomous capabilities.

Deliveries for the 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA EV are expected to begin next month, with production scaling into 2026.