More than 90,000 Toyota, Lexus, Subaru EVs Recalled. Check Affected Years and Models

The recall affects some of the companies’ latest electric models and was announced in a safety notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) dated September 5. If left unrepaired, the malfunction could increase the risk of a crash due to reduced driver visibility in adverse weather conditions.

Although the technical fault is limited to the HVAC system, the safety implications have prompted a full recall. Toyota, which owns Lexus and has a stake in Subaru, identified the problem in-house and submitted the notice to federal regulators. Owners of the affected models will be contacted by mail starting October 20, with full instructions for free repairs at dealerships.

Vehicles and Model Years Involved

The NHTSA recall notice lists three vehicle models covered by the campaign: the Toyota bZ4X, Lexus RZ, and Subaru Solterra, all produced between 2023 and 2025. These are electric SUVs developed under a shared platform by Toyota and its affiliated brands.

The total number of vehicles affected stands at approximately 94,000, according to the data provided. Each brand has been assigned recall numbers to streamline service appointments: 25TB07 and 25TA07 for the Toyota bZ4X, 25LB04 and 25LA04 for the Lexus RZ, and WRD-25 for the Subaru Solterra. Letters to owners are expected to include these codes, along with further guidance on corrective steps.

Nature of the Malfunction and Identified Risks

According to the NHTSA, the root of the problem is a possible electrical compressor failure in the HVAC system, which may cause the defroster and defogger to stop functioning. This could lead to fogged or frosted windshields, especially in cold or humid environments, making it difficult for drivers to maintain clear visibility.

While no injuries or accidents linked to the defect have been reported, the risk to road safety was deemed high enough to justify immediate action. The repair consists of a software update to the HVAC control module, along with a dealer inspection of the compressor unit. If necessary, faulty components will be replaced at no cost to the vehicle owner.

Instructions for Owners and Recall Verification

As reported by USA TODAY, owners are advised to bring their vehicles to a certified Toyota, Lexus or Subaru dealer as soon as they receive a recall notice. The inspection and software update will be performed free of charge.

To check whether their vehicle is included in the recall, customers can visit the NHTSA’s online recall database, which allows lookups by make, model or VIN. A similar tool is also available on USA TODAY’s car recall database, which consolidates current automotive recall information for consumers.