No Comments

[Photos] New Ford Kuga Launching in Europe

2020 Ford Kuga ST-Line X Plug-In Hybrid

Photo: Ford

The new Ford Kuga is rolling out in Europe, and it promises the most electrified and most efficient lineup yet.

The Kuga, Ford’s third best-selling vehicle in Europe behind the Fiesta and Focus, looks to appeal to customers old and new with a stylish new look, more technology, and a spacious interior. The new lineup casts a wide net with models like the super-fancy Kuga Vignale and super-sporty Kuga ST‑Line X, but it also offers the advantage of a range of hybrid options.

The Kuga’s American Cousin: Meet the all-new 2020 Ford Escape

“One size does not fit all, so we’ve developed a nuanced powertrain strategy for the all-new Kuga that will help customers find the right solution for their lifestyle, and also support SUV drivers by making the transition to an electrified lifestyle easy and enjoyable,” said Joerg Beyer, executive director, Engineering, Ford of Europe. “Kuga is the first Ford vehicle to benefit from the full range of sophisticated Ford Hybrid powertrain solutions.”

Photos: New Ford Kuga Vignale

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

With mild-, full-, and plug-in hybrid powertrain options, a first for Ford, the new Kuga offers more choice and more efficiency to drivers. The Kuga Plug-In Hybrid, leveraging a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle engine and a 14.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, boasts a New European Drive Cycle-estimated 44.7 miles of fully electric driving range and a 31 percent improvement in fuel efficiency.

The Kuga Plug-In Hybrid and Kuga EcoBlue Hybrid — a 48-volt mild hybrid powertrain — are the first to hit the market alongside conventional EcoBoost and EcoBlue diesel options. The full hybrid, self-charging version of the Kuga, which also uses the 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle engine, hits later this year.

The all-new Ford Kuga will likely be positioned as a savvy choice for hip young families. Not only does it offer best-in-class rear legroom and a unique style all its own, but it also earned the 5-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP and boasts the latest Ford Co-Pilot360 driver-assist technologies.

Gear Up: Shop the Ford Bronco store on Amazon

Photos: New Ford Kuga ST-Line X

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford