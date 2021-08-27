No Comments

What’s New on the 2022 Ram ProMaster

The 2022 ProMaster

Photo: FCA

Ram Commercial just debuted the new 2022 Ram ProMaster. This full-size van comes with a host of upgrades so it can better handle the needs of job sites and businesses. Take a look at some of the biggest changes.

Performance

The 2022 ProMaster

Photo: FCA



Photo: FCA



Photo: FCA

The 2022 ProMaster comes with the next-generation 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, which delivers 280 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. This engine pairs with a redesigned TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission that improves the van’s efficiency and drivability. Each trim features a class-exclusive front-wheel-drive system as well.

Despite these changes, the ProMaster continues to offer a maximum towing capacity of 6,910 pounds and a best-in-class payload of 4,680 pounds.

Interior

Photo: FCA

Ram has made the 2022 ProMaster more comfortable, now offering a new leather-wrapped steering wheel with improved hand grips. The new Crew Van package also allows you to fit three passengers in the second row and features an elevated second-row bench seat, a built-in safety partition, and fixed polycarbonate windows.

Technology

The Uconnect 5 system

Photo: FCA

According to Ram, the 2022 ProMaster is the most technologically advanced one yet. The all-new available Uconnect 5 system comes with either a 7-inch or 10-inch touch screen. It has split-screen capability, remembers up to five user profiles, and is five times faster than the previous infotainment system. Additionally, the system has wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, the Alexa In-Vehicle Assistant, SiriusXM 360L, and TomTom navigation.

The new Telematics Module also features 50 service functions like Firmware Over the Air updates, Apps Over the Air, and the Alexa and Google Home-to-Vehicle Assistant. While a reconfigurable 3.5-inch driver information display comes standard, you can opt for a newly available 7-inch display.

Safety

Photo: FCA

The ProMaster comes with more safety features than ever before for the 2022 model year. Standard systems include Crosswind Assist, Drowsiness Detection, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning, post-collision braking, a rear backup camera with dynamic gridlines, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

You can now add the available 360-degree Surround View camera to better take a look at your surroundings. The available digital rearview mirror can also show a real-time video of the area behind the van. In addition, the class-exclusive available Active Driving Assist can take control of the driving.

The 2022 Ram ProMaster will make its way to dealerships during the fourth quarter of 2021.