NHTSA Opens Investigation Into Tesla Model 3 Emergency Door Releases After Fatal Crashes Reported

The action follows several media reports describing fatal crashes where occupants or first responders reportedly struggled to open the vehicle doors to extract people after collisions.

According to official documents released by the Office of Defects Investigation (ODI), the petition claims that the mechanical door release is “hidden, unlabeled, and not intuitive to locate during an emergency.”

The specific subject of the review is listed as “emergency egress controls are not readily accessible and clearly identifiable.” The investigation, designated as Defect Petition DP25002, estimates the population of affected Model 3 vehicles at 179,071 units.

Petition Details and Early Findings

The ODI stated that the petition was filed after concerns arose about the accessibility of Tesla’s mechanical overrides in situations where electrical systems fail. Tesla’s electronic door handles, which are among the brand’s signature design features, rely on power to function. In the event of a total power loss, such as after severe crashes, occupants or rescuers must rely on the mechanical release.

According to the summary document, the agency will evaluate the petition and determine whether to grant or deny it. The probe is still in the “defect petition” phase, meaning the NHTSA is assessing whether a formal defect investigation is warranted. So far, the agency’s records associate one injury incident with the current petition.

$TSLA death doors are equipped on ALL Tesla models for ALL years



👀👇 Rich Benoit (Electrified Garage) discusses Tesla death doors, especially for back passengers



NOTE: Some older model 3 have NO manual escape latch in back (avoid getting into one) https://t.co/1NsfSnCfvc pic.twitter.com/psKWQTzQ0Q — Stonk King ((((🌕)))) (@StonkKing4) December 18, 2025

Links to Reported Fatal Crashes

While the ODI’s petition lists a single injury, other reports have drawn wider attention to possible design risks. Investigations by Bloomberg and the Post have found several fatal crashes in which door handle and door-opening designs might have played a role in delaying emergency response or evacuation. These reports suggest that confusion around Tesla’s door releases could have affected both vehicle occupants and rescuers.

The problem stems from the car’s design philosophy: removing physical handles for aesthetic and aerodynamic reasons. This reliance on electronic systems has raised questions about whether emergency procedures are intuitive enough for all users, including those unfamiliar with the car or first responders working under pressure.

Design philosophy under scrutiny

Tesla’s streamlined interiors and reliance on electronic controls have long been part of its identity. Yet, simplicity can come at a cost when critical features are too subtle for users under stress. Drivers familiar with the Model 3 often know where the front manual release is located, near the window controls, but passengers or first responders may not.

The rear seat release, in particular, has been described as less obvious. Some owners have even damaged trim by accidentally pulling the latch, suggesting confusion between functions. These design quirks may illustrate how ease of use was sacrificed for style and efficiency.

The NHTSA’s investigation remains in its early phase, and no conclusions have been drawn. Yet the outcome could lead to new safety requirements, including clearer labeling or mechanical redesigns.