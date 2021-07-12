No Comments

Nissan Announces Lineup for Chicago Auto Show

Photo: Nissan

Nissan has big plans for this year’s Chicago Auto Show. The automaker plans to impress fans and CAS patrons with an “A to Z” sampling of their best and brightest models. In addition to the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, Nissan will present the 2022 Frontier, the Z Proto, the Nissan Z sports car, and the automaker’s newest electric addition, the all-new Ariya crossover.

Available Now: 2022 Nissan Frontier

Rounding out the Nissan presentation are the 2021 Armada, 2021 Rogue, and 2021 Kicks.

“After nearly two years of introducing products virtually, we are celebrating the chance to show these new vehicles on stage in Chicagoland,” said Craig Keeys, regional vice president, Nissan Central Region, Nissan U.S. “Sure these vehicles look great on your computer screen, but there is nothing like opening the door, inhaling that new-car smell, and seeing and feeling all of the quality and thoughtful design that Nissan is bringing to market these days. The just-introduced 2022 Pathfinder and 2022 Frontier are must-sees for any family considering a new SUV or truck.”

Z Proto details

The world production debut of the Z Proto, which previews the next generation Nissan Z, is scheduled for August 17. The exterior is bold thanks to an eye-catching yellow pearlescent paint. The updated V6 twin-turbocharged engine paired to a six-speed manual transmission fits perfectly under the distinctly elongated hood.

Ariya specs

The Nissan Ariya is the first crossover in the Nissan lineup that uses an electric powertrain. Inside the cabin, you will appreciate the spacious feel. Expect a starting MSRP of $40,000 when the electric crossover hits dealerships next year.

Starting on Thursday, the 2021 Chicago Auto Show special edition will conclude on Monday, July 19. You can reserve a ticket online for the show, hosted at the McCormick Place’s West Building. Along Indiana Avenue, there will also be outdoor exhibits.