Nissan Canada Share EV Etiquette Tips

Photo: Nissan

Electrified vehicles promise to play a big role in Nissan’s future, and the automaker wants to make sure you’re prepared to handle the unique responsibilities that come with driving an electric car.

“The electrified driving experience is constantly evolving as technology develops, so the established rules of the road may not always lend themselves to electric car drivers’ habits,” says Nissan’s Zero Emission & Ecosystem Manager Brice Fabry. He further explained that as driving evolves, it’s critical that drivers practice safe, conscientious habits to make the road safe and accessible for everyone.

Staying safe and socially conscious

A Nissan vehicle charging up at an EVgo station.

Photo: Nissan

Here are some of the tips the automaker specifically wanted to pass along to EV drivers.

Go digital

Join a forum or use an app to share information about local charging points. The Nissan Charge app is perfect for reviewing charging points and learning about which nearby charging stations are the best.

Be considerate

Never unplug someone else’s vehicle from the charger without permission. Furthermore, don’t park in a public charging parking spot unless you intend to charge your vehicle

A little note can go a long way

If you plan on leaving your vehicle at a public charging point for a while, jot down a note that explains how long you’ll be gone, or when you’ll return, and stick in on your vehicle’s windshield. Since another driver may need to use the charger, consider giving your fellow drivers permission to unplug your car after a certain amount of time. For example, your note could read, “I’ll return to my car at 5:30 p.m. If you need to use the charger, feel free to unplug it anytime after 3:00 p.m. Thanks!”

Know your EV

If you don’t want a stranger unplugging your vehicle for you, consider changing spots after your car is done charging. First, you’ll need to know how long it takes your vehicle to charge. The 40kWh Nissan LEAF only takes 60 minutes to charge from 20 percent to 80 percent, so if possible, consider moving your vehicle to a regular parking spot to free up a charging station for someone who needs it.

Take charge when maintaining local charging points

When you’re taking your vehicle to a charging station, be delicate with the public charger. Don’t litter or damage the plug, as a damaged charger could put that particular charging station out of commission.