Nissan Gives Out 2020 Environmental Journalism Awards

Photo: Nissan

For the fourth year, Nissan has joined forces with the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada to hand out the Environmental Journalism Award. This year, automaker crowned Steven Bochenek and William Clavey as the winner and runner-up, respectively. These two intrepid writers earned the award for their pieces that showcase the importance of electric cars in a cleaner, greener future. Here’s a look at what the winners created.

“Let’s Stop Pretending EVs Are Modern Hair Shirts”

Charging a Nissan LEAF

Photo: Nissan

In this winning piece, Steve Bochenek openly — and humorously — tackles the good, bad, and ugly aspects of EV ownership. His colorful prose educates readers about the challenges and joys of EV ownership, as well as the state of Canadian EV infrastructure. His piece was praised for its engaging tone, easy-to-follow structure, and knee-slapping humor.

The judges appreciated Bochenek’s candid coverage of the realities of driving an EV. “You’re lured in with comedy, keep going for the honesty, and are left fully satisfied with all of the valuable information,” one judge explained.

“What It’s Like To Drive An Electric Car Through A Desolate Canadian White North”

William Clavey’s runner-up piece delivers exactly what the title promises. Clavey chronicled his 560-mile journey across the Canadian tundra in an EV. His adventure took him from Montreal to Manic-5 and the Daniel-Johnson dam, which supplies the hydroelectric energy needed to run EVs. In addition to being the first documented long-distance winter road trip in an EV, this odyssey shed plenty of light on the strengths and weaknesses of electrified cars. He pays particular attention to how EVs perform under frigid conditions.

Judges lauded Clavey for his data-driven approach to telling the story — he backs up his claims with statistics, performance data, climate facts, and extensive information on EV infrastructure.

“What we also really appreciate about this story, is not only proving how far EVs have come, but the homage to the province of Quebec and how it’s the source of power for EVs and also other parts of Canada and the United States,” explained a panelist, who further praised Clavey’s work as “literary journalism in its finest form.”

