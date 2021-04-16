No Comments

Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition Debuts This Fall

Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition

Photo: Nissan

This fall, the Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition will make its stylish debut in North America. The flagship vehicle of Nissan previewed in Yokohama, Japan, on Tuesday. If you are interested in the sleek sedan, be aware that the Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition will be available in a limited quantity in North America.

Take Care: Annual car maintenance to prioritize in 2021

Key design features of the Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition include:

Stealth Gray exterior color, exclusive to the model

Red accented 20-inch RAYS forged aluminum-alloy wheels

Carbon fiber hood covered in a clear coat

Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition

Photo: Nissan

Under the hood of the super sports car pumps the heart of a VR38DETT 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6. The engine nets 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque to make you feel like you are zipping around the racetrack instead of heading to work.

According to Nissan, “The GT-R NISMO Special Edition utilizes high-precision, weight-balanced parts for the piston rings, connecting rods, crankshaft, and valve gear components dialed in with tighter tolerances, delivering snappier engine revs and quicker turbo spooling.”

Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition

Photo: Nissan

Master technicians called takumi hand-assemble the engine in each GT-R NISMO Special Edition model. A special aluminum certification plate signed by the takumi is attached to each engine’s front.

Although the GT-R NISMO will make its way to North America in the fall, the automakers have not released official pricing for the sports car.

Celebrate a Legend: Nissan launches GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition

2021 Nissan GT-R

If you cannot wait until fall for the Special Edition NISMO, check out the 2021 Nissan GT-R, which is available now with a starting MSRP of $113,540. The legendary model features an EPA-estimated fuel efficiency of 22 mpg on the highway and plenty of modern amenities to make the ride even more fun. You can cruise to high-quality sound thanks to the Bose Premium Audio System. In addition, comfort is paramount thanks to the sport seats specially designed for the GT-R.