No Comments

Nissan Maxima Named Finalist for Best Large Cars for Families

Photo: Nissan

If you need a new ride for your family, the 2021 Nissan Maxima will more than suffice. The editors at U.S. News & World Report rounded up the 4 Best Large Cars for Families in 2021, and the 2021 Maxima was named a finalist.

Available Now: 2021 Nissan Maxima

The editors at U.S. News & World Report determined the list with vehicles that offered the best combination of good reviews from auto experts, family-friendly amenities, high ratings for reliability, strong safety ratings, and spacious accommodations for cargo and passengers.

“The Nissan Maxima is the only finalist for our 2021 Best Large Car for Families award. It features sporty exterior styling, a robust V6 engine, and an easy-to-use infotainment system,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday.

2021 Nissan Maxima interior comfort

The 2021 Nissan Maxima boasts Zero Gravity Seats with 3D bolsters in the front to deliver ultimate comfort and support on every drive. Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control allows you and your front passenger to set your ideal cabin temperature, while the available heated steering wheel makes cold days easier to bear. You and your passengers won’t be overheated by the afternoon sun thanks to the available power rear sunshade. The 2021 Maxima offers 14.3 cubic feet of space.

2021 Nissan Maxima performance

The 2021 Nissan Maxima uses a 3.5-liter V6 paired to an Xtronic Continuously Variable Transmission to deliver a smooth, powerful ride backed by the strength of 300 horsepower. It returns EPA-estimated fuel-efficiency ratings of 20 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway.

2021 Nissan Maxima technology

You will stay connected to your favorite apps, contacts, and playlists on the go with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. The NissanConnect infotainment system features a user-friendly interface and an 8-inch touch screen. You’ll appreciate the high-quality sound that pumps through the 11 speakers of the available Bose Premium Audio System.

Car Care: Tips to spring clean your car