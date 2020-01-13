No Comments

Nissan Offers High-Tech Hospitality at CES 2020

Photo: Nissan

Visitors to the Nissan booth at the Consumer Electronics Show were treated to a futuristic twist on the traditional Japanese concept of hospitality. The user-friendly, inviting booth was brimming with high-tech, sensory-engaging, interactive exhibits that demonstrate the automaker’s latest innovations.

Innovative fun at CES 2020

While Nissan is, first and foremost, an automaker, many of its CES 2020 exhibits made driving take a backseat. For instance, the automaker invited guests to sink a put with an intelligent golf ball that always lands in the cup. It’s designed to demonstrate Nissan ProPILOT 2.0 driver-assist technology, which is intended for hands-off highway driving.

After hitting the green, you can cool off with an eco-friendly frozen snack, courtesy of the Nissan zero-emission ice cream truck. This innovative vehicle first debuted in the UK back in the summer of 2019, where it dispensed locally farmed, sustainably produced ice cream to visitors on Clean Air Day in the UK.

Visitors could share their experiences by snapping a selfie at the speed of a Nissan’s Formula E race car. Guests were even invited to check out the automaker’s new wonder substance — acoustic meta-material, which is designed to insulate the cabin from road and engine noise. If that weren’t enough, they were also welcome to check out displays of the Nissan LEAF e+ and the new Formula E race car.

To top it off, the Nissan Ariya concept model was on display, so guests could learn more about Nissan’s high-tech achievements.

About the Nissan Ariya

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Ariya is an all-wheel-drive electric crossover that’s meant to embody Nissan’s upcoming innovations. In addition to a slick, striking aesthetic, it’s loaded with the Nissan ProPILOT 2.0 driver-assist suite of hands-free driving technology. Its streamlined, high-tech interior boasts the Virtual Personal Assistant and Smart Route Planner alongside styling that’s based on traditional Japanese aesthetics.