Nissan Projects Electric Sales Goal by 2030

Nissan Leaf

Photo: Nissan

The year 2030 is a major deadline for Nissan. The automaker has announced that in just nine short years, approximately 40 percent of its sales in the U.S. will derive from electrified vehicles.

“With LEAF, Nissan showed our pioneering spirit in electric vehicles. Now with more than a half-million pure EVs sold and more than 5 billion electric miles driven on roads around the world, we’re helping to lead the electric vehicle revolution,” said Jeremie Papin, chairperson, Nissan Americas. “Nissan is fully committed to doing our part toward building a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive society for all.”

The 2030 sales goal from Nissan supports the automaker’s 2050 mission of being carbon neutral across its facilities and in the life cycle of the cars and products they produce.

In 2010, Nissan introduced drivers to its first electric vehicle, the Leaf. The model is still going strong today, making it one of the brand’s most popular options. The second-generation Leaf offers drivers an efficient eco-friendly powertrain and stylish design.

2022 Nissan Leaf

Depending on the battery you choose, the 2022 Nissan Leaf offers an EPA estimated range of 114 city MPGe while the Nissan Leaf S Plus expands that range to 226 miles. The 2022 Nissan Leaf starts at $27,400, but with applicable Federal tax credit, the starting price can dip near $19,900.

“It is critical to have industry and government working together to advance consumer adoption of EVs, as well as the manufacturing and infrastructure support to get the next generation of electrified mobility on the road,” said Papin. “First and foremost, we want more American consumers to enjoy the benefits of electrification: lower emissions, lower operating costs, and a lot more fun behind the wheel.”

The newest addition to the automaker’s electric lineup offers drivers a bigger vehicle option, the all-electric 2022 ARIYA crossover.