Nissan to Present Pathfinder, Frontier, ‘DocZ’ at 2021 SEMA

Rebelle Rally 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X

Photo: Nissan

If you want a close-up look at the Nissan innovations, including the Nissan Project Overland Pathfinder and Project Overland Frontier, get your ticket for the 2021 Specialty Equipment Market Association Show. The SEMA show will run from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“The Project Overland Pathfinder and Frontier support our philosophy that ‘adventure starts where the road ends’ using our NISMO Off Road parts to make them more capable than ever, said Mike Soutter, vice president, Nissan Aftersales Americas. “Along with the exciting 2023 Z and the honor of showing off Sung Kang’s latest project ride, 2021 will be a show to remember.”

In addition to the Project Overland Pathfinder and Project Overland Frontier, Nissan will be displaying a “DocZ,” from actor and car enthusiast Sung Kang, a 2023 Nissan Z Proto Spec powered by a 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine rated at 400 horsepower, and the “Altimaniac” from Formula Drift Champion Chris Forsberg. The sedan seats four and posts 2,000 horsepower.

Team Wild Grace’s 2021 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X equipped with NISMO Off Road parts, which placed sixth at the recent 2021 Rebelle Rally, will also be on display in the Nissan booth in the West Hall of the convention center.

Nissan Project Overland Pathfinder

The Nissan Project Overland Pathfinder features NISMO Off Road parts such as a 2-inch lift kit, NISMO Off Road wheels, a NISMO Off Road expedition roof rack, and a custom fabricated front bumper guard with Rigid 4-inch D-Series driving lamps.

2022 Nissan Project Overland Frontier

Photo: Nissan

Nissan Project Overland Frontier

The Nissan Project Overland Frontier allows you to take on the most difficult terrains in comfort thanks to its NISMO Off Road Performance Suspension Kit, and NISMO Off Road performance shock absorbers. Outdoor adventures are better than ever with the NISMO Off Road Overlanding Bed Rack and NISMO Off Road rooftop tent.