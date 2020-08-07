No Comments

Pay for Parking with Electricity at the Nissan Pavilion

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Pavilion is an eco-friendly new attraction in Yokohama. From the moment you park, you’re greeted by its forward-thinking ideas. Instead of paying for parking with pocket change, this innovative attraction lets you pay for your parking with electricity from your vehicle’s battery pack. Here’s a look at the program, and the cool exhibits on display at the Nissan Pavilion.

Exploring the pavilion

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Pavilion is the world’s first parking lot that lets you pay your parking fee with power from your electric vehicle. It’s just one way that Nissan is showcasing the versatility of EVs at its innovative new exhibit. This zero-emission, off-grid, 10,000-square-meter exhibit features the Nissan Chaya Cafe, which is powered by solar panels and Nissan LEAF vehicles. You can also play a virtual tennis match against Nissan ambassador Naomi Osaka, take a ride in a Nissan Ariya EV, or enjoy a simulated Formula E street race.

“The Pavilion is a place where customers can see, feel, and be inspired by our near-future vision for society and mobility,” explained Makoto Uchida, the CEO of Nissan. He further expressed that he’d like to showcase the many ways that EVs can help create a cleaner, greener future.

Expect to see more exciting EV-related promotions from Nissan in the future — the automaker plans to greatly expand its EV lineup and hopes to sell a million EVs by the end of 2023.

Real-world applications of EV power

Photo: Nissan

Although the Pavilion’s LEAF-powered exhibits may seem like a cool gimmick, the automaker has put this idea into practice. Partnering with local governments and businesses, the Nissan Energy Share program has put LEAF batteries to work powering streetlights and providing electricity in the wake of natural disasters.

The event runs from Aug. 1 to Oct. 23. If you can’t make it to Yokohama but still want to join in the fun, you can take Nissan’s virtual tour of the pavilion.