No Comments

Pennzoil AutoFair Will Display Elvis Presley’s 1955 Cadillac

Elvis Presley’s 1955 Cadillac

Photo: Corkythehornetfan

During the 2020 Pennzoil AutoFair, Charlotte Motor Speedway will be displaying Elvis Presley’s 1955 Cadillac Series 60 Fleetwood Special. You can catch sight of the iconic car each day that the exhibition is taking place in April.

The Modern Cadillac Sedan: Features of the 2020 CT4

History of the renowned Cadillac

Elvis Presley purchased the Cadillac while he was still a star on the rise. After his bass player crashed Presley’s car back in March of 1955, the singer bought a 1954 Cadillac. That vehicle then, unfortunately, caught on fire in June. With the help of his manager, he then replaced the car with the 1955 Cadillac Series 60 Fleetwood Special in July of the same year.

Standard features of the car include a power driver’s seat, power windows, and power brakes. Presley also opted for front spotlights, air conditioning, and a dual-speaker radio. The car was powered by a V8 engine, which paired to an automatic transmission. In total, the price of the new Cadillac was $4,728, which is the equivalent of about $45,000 nowadays.

Initially, the car had a blue body complete with a black roof. However, Presley paid to have the exterior repainted pink. In September of 1955, he again got in an accident and chose to have the vehicle repainted pink with a white roof. After the car had gained notoriety, Presley eventually gave his Cadillac to his mother.

The Latest Addition to the Lineup: 2020 XT6 introduced in epic campaign

Presley’s car will soon appear during the Pennzoil AutoFair, which takes place from April 2 to 5 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Cadillac model will be one of the many cars exhibited at the annual automotive exhibition. In addition to having over 50 car club displays, there will also be over 10,000 vendor areas, where you’ll find a variety of memorabilia and automotive components at the event.