No Comments

Provisional 2022 Formula 1 Calendar Released

A provisional 2022 Formula 1 calendar has been published, but take it with a grain of salt. It has been a few years since F1 has been able to get through a full season without having to make event adjustments.

The tentative schedule includes 23 races, which would be a new record for the sport. The current season was also supposed to have 23 races before it was knocked down to 22 (still a record, assuming the last six grands prix remain unscathed). The 2020 season originally had 22 races as well before it was shortened to 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposed 2022 F1 calendar has a number of important changes compared to the current one. The Australian and Japanese Grands Prix have returned — but they had also been scheduled for 2020 and 2021 before being canceled both times, and there’s no telling if it won’t happen again.

Qatar is no longer featured, but will reappear in 2023 when its 10-year contract begins. The average Human Freedom Index of the countries where F1 races has been steadily declining thanks to new events in such places, making F1’s slogan, “We Race As One,” stink of virtue signaling and corporate posturing.

Portugal is no longer on the calendar, though its inclusion over the past two years had been treated as a backup for COVID-affected events more than anything. Still, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola had served the same purpose but will thankfully return in 2022.

The Miami Grand Prix is also scheduled to make its first big debut on May 8 with a brand-new race track built around Hard Rock Stadium. The U.S. will thus join Italy as one of only two countries to host more than a single F1 race.