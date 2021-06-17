No Comments

Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge Will Return August 2021

The fifth-annual Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge

Photo: FCA

After roughly a year of canceled car shows and events due to the coronavirus pandemic, Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge will make its return in August 2021. Now in its sixth year, this event begins the weeklong celebration of car culture and classic models in the Motor City.

Finding Your Next Ride: 2021 Dodge and Jeep models to check out

What can you expect for the 2021 Roadkill Nights?

The 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye

Photo: FCA

The historic Woodward Avenue in Detroit will become a 1/8-mile drag strip for Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, where drivers will participate in legal street drag racing as spectators cheer them on. The event will also give you the chance to check out both classic and modern muscle cars, either in a race or in a show.

If you’ve been itching to take a ride in the Dodge Charger or Challenger SRT Hellcat models, you can do so along the north loop portion and skidpad of the M1 Concourse. Challenger SRT Demon simulators also let you go head-to-head in virtual races. Other activities on the M1 Concourse include stunt performances as well as wheelstander, flamethrower, and pro-mod exhibitions. If you want to grab a bite to eat, there will also be a variety of food trucks available.

The celebrity showdown will take place this year as usual but will have a new format. Four automotive social media influencers will modify a Dodge Hellcat, using $10,000 in cash. They will then compete in a drag race against Eric Malone, who stars in the “Fastest Cars in the Dirty South” series. You can catch the race in the “Roadkill Showdown Special” that will air on MotorTrend TV and the MotorTrend streaming service.

Buying a Classic Car: Reasons to choose a CPO Dodge

Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge will take place on August 14 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can also watch a livestream of the event on the Dodge or MotorTrend YouTube channel, Dodge.com, DodgeGarage.com, or MotorTrend OnDemand.