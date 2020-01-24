No Comments

Spike Lee and Cadillac Team Up to Unveil the 2021 Escalade

Photo: Cadillac

Cinema auteur Spike Lee and the legendary luxury automaker, Cadillac, are working together to give the 2021 Escalade an unforgettable debut.

An “Anthem” for the Escalade

The upscale SUV is set to make its world premier in Lee’s upcoming short film, “Anthem.”

“I’m honored to be part of the next generation of the Escalade, which embodies style, luxury and prestige conveyed without pretension,” said Lee.

You might recognize Lee’s name from a host of critically acclaimed works including “Do the Right Thing,” “Malcolm X” and “BlacKkKlansman.”

Although the plot details of “Anthem” are currently sparse, it’s known that Lee will pull no punches with his provocative storytelling. Expect to see his signature Double Dolly cinematography technique on full display.

“As one of the greatest storytellers and most creative filmmakers of his time, Spike Lee’s unique perspective is the perfect conduit for sharing the passion and spirit of the 2021 Escalade,” said Steve Carlisle, the president of Cadillac.

If you want to catch a great story and glimpse of the new Escalade, “Anthem” is set to premier on February 4, 2020.

What we know about the 2021 Cadillac Escalade

Photo: Cadillac

Building upon a legacy that spans over two decades, the next-gen Escalade takes luxury to a whole new level. Throughout its history, the Escalade has led the pack with a wealth of innovations, including its LED lighting, Magnetic Ride Control, and an available hybrid powertrain.

The interior of the 2021 Escalade boasts a show-stopping 38-inch OLED screen with double the resolution of a 4K television. Currently, this massive, magnificent vehicle is rumored to be getting a Camaro engine. If this is true, the 2021 Escalade will offer a 6.2-liter V8 that pumps out an incredible 650 horsepower. If this powertrain becomes available, it’ll late availability.

The Escalade may also land a Blackwing twin-turbo V8. This dynamo has been tuned to deliver two different outputs — 500 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, or 550 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque.