Subaru Adds Four-Wheel Traction to Its Most Affordable SUV

Launched in 2022 as a budget option for the Japanese domestic market, the Subaru Rex has until now lacked a feature long associated with the brand: traction at all four corners. This is the first time the Rex is being offered with an AWD configuration, signaling a shift toward consistency with the company’s broader identity.

Subaru has long leaned on all-wheel drive as a central part of its appeal—especially in the U.S. market, where nearly every model includes it as standard. By contrast, the Rex has been an outlier. Designed primarily for efficiency and city use, the vehicle was introduced with only a front-wheel-drive layout. That gap is now being addressed, though the AWD system used here is a less complex variant than what Subaru typically installs in its global models.

Dynamic Torque Control Replaces Symmetry

The AWD variant of the Subaru Rex is equipped with a Dynamic Torque Control 4WD system, the same setup used in the Raize and Rocky. This system operates in front-wheel-drive mode during most conditions but sends torque to the rear axle when the car senses slippage or under hard acceleration.

Unlike the Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive that defines Subaru’s international lineup, this part-time system prioritizes fuel efficiency over constant engagement. According to CarBuzz, it doesn’t maintain a fixed torque split but instead reacts to road conditions in real-time. While this means the Rex won’t deliver the same level of AWD performance as something like the Forester or Outback, it adds capability that was entirely absent from the model’s initial design.

The 1.2-liter inline-three engine, shared with its Daihatsu and Toyota counterparts, remains unchanged. Producing 97 horsepower and 103 lb-ft of torque, it departs from Subaru’s usual boxer engine layout. The AWD system does not include any mechanical upgrades to complement the added traction, keeping the Rex firmly in the “urban commuter” category.

Affordable Pricing Despite Drivetrain Upgrade

The addition of all-wheel drive comes with only a modest increase in cost. The AWD version of the Rex starts at 2,511,300 yen, which translates to roughly $16,762 at current exchange rates. That’s about $1,600 more than the base front-wheel-drive version.

Despite its subcompact dimensions, the Rex offers SUV-like styling and modest practicality. With a 99.4-inch wheelbase and a total length just shy of 160 inches, it’s smaller than the now-discontinued Mitsubishi Mirage G4 sedan. Its width is equally compact at just over 66 inches. These proportions make it ideal for Japan’s dense urban environments, where space is limited and tight maneuvering is often required.

The AWD variant doesn’t include any substantial changes to size or interior layout, and the feature set remains oriented toward cost efficiency rather than luxury or performance. The Rex’s low price point and new AWD availability could make it more appealing to drivers in snowy or mountainous regions of Japan, where traction is a seasonal concern.

4WD model from REX – © Subaru

Limited Global Potential Despite Improvements

Even with all-wheel drive, the Subaru Rex is unlikely to make it to international markets. Subaru has not announced any export plans for the model, and its engine output, compact size, and cost-oriented build are not aligned with consumer expectations in larger markets like North America.

In the U.S., buyers tend to favor vehicles with more space, power, and presence. While the Rex would theoretically offer a low-cost entry point into Subaru’s AWD portfolio, its diminutive stature and modest specs would put it at a disadvantage. The car was designed with a specific purpose: to serve as an affordable, city-friendly option within the Japanese market.

Still, this update brings the Rex more in line with what drivers associate with the Subaru badge. While it doesn’t offer the same AWD capabilities as the brand’s flagship models, it now meets a basic expectation of traction versatility. For local buyers, that small shift may be enough to reconsider a model that previously stood apart from Subaru’s core identity.