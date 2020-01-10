No Comments

Subaru Releases First Corporate Impact Report

Photo: Subaru

If there’s only one thing we can take away from the last decade of automotive news and press releases — discounting the clunky and awkward reveal of the Blade Runneresque Tesla Cyber Truck — it’s that Subaru is increasingly committed to cultivating a sustainable, responsible business that takes care of communities, pets, and the planet.

Feel the love: The 2020 Subaru Ascent

To that tune, the carmaker decided to close out 2019 by releasing its first Corporate Impact Report. The document, which can be found on the company’s U.S. media hub, breaks down the philanthropic milestones Subaru has hit recently. More specifically, it focuses on everything dealerships, customers, and the world have accomplished as a result of the “Subaru Love Promise.”

Environmentally, Subaru has managed to cut 71 percent of its energy usage per square foot in American plants, helped to remove 3,900,000 bottles from the waste stream, and redirected 4,500,000 of trash away from landfills. Fiscally, the brand has raised $4,000,000 for the community of Camden, New Jersey, and donated $153,700,000 through the “Share the Love” program. Collectively, Subaru employees clocked 34,000 volunteer hours to make these achievements possible.

“At Subaru, it is our responsibility to show love and respect to all who interact with us,” said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. “This report is our first of many and will give us a place to measure our corporate responsibility progress year over year, as well as provide transparency to our stakeholders who can challenge us to grow.”

Your Subaru takes care of you: Return the favor with exceptional service

Perhaps as a result of the brand’s commitment to both local and global communities, Subaru has been named Kelly Blue Book’s most trusted brand for the last five years and continues to earn 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Equality Index. Looking forward, it will be interesting to see what Subaru reveals in the next Corporate Impact report.