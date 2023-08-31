No Comments

Sun Sets on Ram 1500 TRX…For Now

Photo: RAM

Despite its 702 horses and dune-hopping capabilities, the supercharged Ram 1500 TRX is on its way out. It will end production at the end of 2023, making the 2024 Ram 1500 TRX the last — though not before it gets a send-off in the form of a limited Final Edition model.

What happened to the Ram 1500 TRX?

So what happened? Well, as much as we’d like to say that consumers finally figured out that a $100,000 truck isn’t a good purchase decision, we doubt that was really a factor. When trucks like the Ford F-150 Raptor R and GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV not only exist, but seem to be multiplying, it seems like the market would be ripe for the TRX 1500 to stick around.

It’s certainly a little strange that Ram would discontinue the Hellcat-powered truck only 3.5 years after it first went on sale — especially as it felt comfortable enough to raise the price by nearly $20,000 since then. And mind you, this is a truck that still comes with cloth and vinyl seats without options. Is there any other vehicle that starts at over $97,000 for which this is true?

That’s largely due to the price of entry for enjoying the incredible supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 under the hood. As it happens, that’s the engine Dodge is discontinuing this year, so I think we’ve got our answer as to why the TRX is going away: they’re not making the engine anymore. The 2024 Ram 1500 TRX will be the last to still have it.

Not to worry, there will probably be a replacement coming in the future. After all, when the sun sets, it inevitably rises again. (And Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis himself said that “it’s not the end of the TRX’s story.”)

2024 Ram 1500 TRX Final Edition

Photo: RAM

In the meantime, if a $100,000 truck with cloth seats sounds like a deal to you, you’ll love the TRX Final Edition. Only 4,000 examples will be sold, and they’ll each cost just shy of $120,000. Don’t worry, those have leather-trimmed bucket seats.

Exclusive features include faux-suede material on the door panels, matte carbon fiber weave trim, Patina contrast stitching, TRX embroidery, and a special TRX splash screen for the digital instrument cluster. That’s on top of the TRX’s best options, like the 19-speaker harman/kardon sound system, head-up display, and dual-pane panoramic sunroof.