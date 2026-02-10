Suzuki Just Gave Its RAV4-Based SUV a Major Tech Upgrade

The Across has been part of Suzuki’s lineup since 2020, borrowing much of its underlying technology and structure from the Toyota RAV4. The newly updated Across brings fresh design elements and a more refined interior, including enhanced tech features and safety systems.

While the two vehicles share a core platform, Suzuki’s version is designed to appeal to a different customer base, offering practical updates with an emphasis on driving convenience, efficiency, and safety. However, the SUV is not slated for release in the U.S., focusing instead on the European market where it will compete as a more affordable alternative to other hybrid SUVs.

Updated Styling with Practical Features

The design of the new Suzuki Across is both practical and bold, with a focus on a clean, purposeful look. It features a distinctive front grille, large wheels, and rugged fender cladding that suggest off-road capability, even though the vehicle is not specifically designed for tough terrains. According to Suzuki, the vehicle is available in four exterior colors: Massive Grey Metallic, Ever Rest Metallic, Super White, and Attitude Black Metallic, providing customers with multiple options for customization, underlines Motor1.

Inside, the Across adopts Suzuki’s “island architecture” layout, grouping key controls and displays into clearly defined clusters. This design aims to improve ergonomics and driver comfort. A large 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch center touchscreen provide a modern and customizable interface for the driver. Additionally, the Across offers a head-up display for the first time, projecting crucial driving information directly onto the windshield for better visibility.

2026 Suzuki Across – © Suzuki

Advanced Technology and Safety Features

The Suzuki Across is packed with advanced technology aimed at improving both convenience and safety for the driver and passengers. According to Suzuki, the SUV comes standard with a suite of driver-assistance systems, including a Pre-Collision System that uses radar and a monocular camera to detect and respond to vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Adaptive cruise control, which can adjust the vehicle’s speed to match traffic and bring it to a stop, is another key feature. Additional safety features include lane-departure warnings, automatic emergency braking, and a 360-degree camera system.

For added comfort, the Across offers heated front seats with three intensity levels and a power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory settings. The cabin also includes modern amenities such as a wireless smartphone charging pad and five USB-C ports. These features ensure that the vehicle meets the connectivity and comfort demands of today’s drivers.

2026 Suzuki Across interior – © Suzuki

Efficient Hybrid Performance

Under the hood, the Suzuki Across is powered by Toyota’s latest-generation plug-in hybrid powertrain. The system includes a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors, delivering a combined 302 horsepower. According to Suzuki, the SUV accelerates from 0-62 mph in just 6.1 seconds and has a top speed of 112 mph. This power is managed by an electronic continuously variable transmission (e-CVT) and an E-Four all-wheel-drive system, which ensures optimal torque distribution between the front and rear wheels, providing stability and better traction in varying driving conditions.

The Across also boasts a larger 22.7-kilowatt-hour battery, improving both its electric-only range and overall driving range. The SUV features multiple driving modes, including Normal, Eco, Sport, and Trail, allowing drivers to tailor the vehicle’s performance to their needs. The hybrid system not only offers strong performance but also meets Euro 6e-bis emissions standards, making it an eco-friendly choice for European customers.

2026 Suzuki Across Plug-In Hybrid – © Suzuki

A Competitive Choice for European Buyers

While the Suzuki Across is a direct competitor to other plug-in hybrid SUVs in Europe, it is not expected to be available in the U.S. The previous generation of the Across started at over €58,000, approximately $61,000, and while the price for the new model may be slightly higher, it remains a competitive option for those seeking an affordable and efficient hybrid SUV.

The Across combines Suzuki’s reputation for practical vehicles with Toyota’s trusted hybrid technology, making it an appealing option for European buyers who prioritize both value and eco-friendliness in their vehicle choices.