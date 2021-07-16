No Comments

The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Is an Aerodynamic Masterpiece

The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing generates high levels of downforce

Photo: Cadillac

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing boasts fearsome power, speed, and style. Most of all, though, it’s designed for aerodynamic excellence and superior handling.

Fearless Performance: Take an in-depth look at Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing features and specs

Thanks to the help of new wind-tunnel testing facilities and a pair of available carbon fiber packages, the CT4-V Blackwing achieves the highest V-Series aerodynamic downforce ever measured.

“We set out to create a capable and balanced performance sedan not just with mechanical grip, but aerodynamically as well,” said Tony Roma, chief engineer for the V-Series Blackwing. “With the CT4-V Blackwing, we create net downforce that is incredibly rare in production vehicles. What this means is that the car gets pressed down into the road the faster you go, giving it more grip, greater stability, and inspiring the driver to explore its full capabilities.”

Front dive planes increase grip by pushing the car’s front down and directing airflow.

Photo: Cadillac

CT4-V Blackwing dominates with downforce

The CT4-V Blackwing incorporates a wide array of aerodynamic features to control airflow, cool key components, and create high downforce. Most of these are gathered in the optional Carbon Fiber Package #1 and Carbon Fiber Package #2.

A front underwing with air strakes, a flat underbody, front dive planes, and rear spoiler are among the many highlights that help the car hug the pavement. A front splitter, rocker extensions, and a rear diffuser improve balance and cut down lift. Components like special grille mesh, brake ducts, fender vents, and rear control arm covers contribute to stability and downforce too.

EV Spotlight: Learn about the upcoming Cadillac LYRIQ electric luxury SUV

The integrated spoiler balances the car for greater stability

Photo: Cadillac

With all this aerodynamic optimization, the CT4-V Blackwing makes the most of its mighty 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, which puts out 472 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque. On the track, the car can blast 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 189 mph. It comes equipped with a standard six-speed manual transmission, high-performance brakes, an enhanced electronic limited-slip rear differential, and Magnetic Ride Control 4.0.

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing sold out quickly when reservations began earlier this year. Cadillac has since made a few more models available, and preorders will start showing up at dealerships later this summer.