No Comments

The Fate of the Cadillac CT6 Sedan

Alas, poor CT6, we hardly knew ye

Photo: Cadillac

Times have certainly changed for Cadillac. The brand was once the home of the definitive classic sedan, a generation of full-sized, luxurious vehicles often colloquially referred to as Caddies. These days, however, Cadillac is making big money in the SUV segment, and those plans don’t appear to be changing anytime soon. Despite this, Cadillac did attempt a recent relaunch of their classic Caddy-style sedan in the form of the Cadillac CT6. It would be a short-lived attempt, with production ceasing last year. So what exactly happened? This is the story of the Cadillac CT6 and its ultimate fate.

Maximizing Space in Your Cadillac? Try these accessories

The brief life of the Cadillac CT6 sedan

The story of the CT6 begins in 2016, when GM went into production on the sedan at its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant. It would be the first vehicle of its kind produced by the brand since the Fleetwood was discontinued over 20 years ago. The classic Caddy formula was revived, and the CT6 featured luxurious trimmings, rear-wheel drive, and a large frame. It was hoped that this old-school Cadillac would be a hit with drivers.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case. Despite building up plenty of excitement prior to its 2016 launch, sales petered out at only 9169 examples sold in the United States that year. In its first full year on the market in 2017, that number rose to a mere 10,542. 2018 sales fell to only 9669, and that number lowered even more to only 7952 in 2019. In comparison, Cadillac moved more than 35,000 Escalades and nearly 50,000 XT5 crossovers in that time. It wasn’t long before the inevitable happened, and the Cadillac CT6 sedan was removed from production following the launch of its 2020 model.

Looking to Upgrade Your Ride? Here’s why you should go with Cadillac

If you missed out on owning the Cadillac CT6 sedan, there may still be some hope for you. While the vehicle is no longer being produced in America, China is still manufacturing it at select plants. For drivers here in the states, caranddriver.com recently determined that there are still 694 brand-new 2020 CT6s on dealer lots across the country. They aren’t projected to last long, so if owning what might be Cadillac’s last traditional sedan is important to you, start hunting now.