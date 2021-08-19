No Comments

The Genesis GV60 Electric Crossover Has Arrived

Photo: Genesis

Genesis just unveiled the latest addition to its premium vehicle lineup: the all-electric GV60 crossover. The uniquely styled GV60 is the first Genesis model built on the new EV platform that the brand shares with Hyundai and Kia.

Safety Standout: Genesis GV80 wins IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award

At first glance, the GV60 incorporates many of Genesis’s signature style notes. However, in images released by Genesis, the vehicle’s lime-green paint job and overall look scan as significantly more quirky than the brand’s usual sleek and elegant look, as seen on models like the G90 sedan and GV80 SUV.

GV60 exterior styling

In profile, the GV60 shows off a coupe-like silhouette with powerful shoulder lines, a roof that curves down, and a fixed rear wing spoiler. Dark cladding extends across the bottom of the car and over both fenders. A chrome strip traces the roofline and creates an almost lightning-like line on the C-pillars. On each side, electric door handles emerge from the sides of the car when the driver approaches.

The front end displays Genesis’s trademark double-lined quad LED headlamps and a redesigned wing emblem. The brand’s crest-shaped grille is still present, but it’s been widened and lowered to sit fully beneath the headlamps. The front of the vehicle also incorporates a clamshell hood design.

Purchasing Your First Vehicle? Here’s what you need to know

Photo: Genesis

Photo: Genesis

Photo: Genesis

Photo: Genesis

GV60 interior design

The interior is based on the Genesis “Beauty of White Space” design language, which prioritizes an open feel and elegantly contoured lines. The touch screen and driver display are united in a single extra-wide display. The center console looks as if it’s floating above the vehicle floor. Smaller screens are set at the front corner of each door to be used as electronic side mirrors.

One of the GV60’s most unusual interior features is the Crystal Sphere shift-by-wire control. Located in the center console, this futuristic-looking component gives off ambient light when the vehicle is at rest. When the vehicle is started, the sphere rotates to display shift controls.

Genesis plans to release more details on the GV60 over the next several months, and the vehicle is likely to go on sale sometime in 2022.