No Comments

The Nissan Zero Emission Ambulance Helps Tokyo Go Green

Photo: Nissan

Tokyo is among the largest and most high-tech cities in the world, and now, the Japanese metropolis is seeking ways to become more sustainable. As part of the push towards a zero-emission Tokyo, the city’s fire department has added a new vehicle to its fleet — the Nissan NV400 Zero Emission Ambulance.

Need to Upgrade Your Fleet? Check out these Nissan commercial vans

A cleaner, greener Tokyo

Photo: Nissan

As part of the “Zero Emission Tokyo” project, the city’s government has been collaborating with Nissan to develop safe, practical, and environmentally friendly ways to meet the needs of Japan’s bustling capital. Naturally, the fully electric Nissan NV400 was a natural fit for the initiative — and its versatile design made it perfect for serving as an ambulance.

This innovative ambulance has everything you’d expect to find in a traditional model, including an electric stretcher that makes it easier for medics to load and unload passengers. It even has some advantages over combustion-engine ambulances — for instance, its smooth and quiet powertrain gives patients a more comfortable ride, and lets healthcare workers perform delicate tasks more easily.

The Nissan NV400 ambulance is powered by a pair of lithium-ion battery packs, but it also boasts an additional 8-kWh battery to enable the use of medical equipment and climate control to keep patients comfortable. It can even provide power to help out in the case the electricity is out.

High-Tech Solutions for a Modern World: Buying a Nissan online has never been easier

Eco-friendly service around the world

Photo: Nissan

While the electric Nissan NV400 isn’t available in the United States at the time of this writing, the van has been a hit in Europe. Nissan is proud of the impact that its eco-friendly van is having on communities

“Nissan strongly believes in sustainable mobility and strives to contribute to a world with zero emissions and zero fatalities,” explained Ashwani Gupta, Nissan’s representative executive officer and chief operations officer. He viewed the automaker’s contribution to the “Zero Emission Tokyo“ initiative as another shining example of how Nissan is helping communities go green.

For the latest Nissan news, check back with The News Wheel.